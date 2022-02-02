Dubai, UAE — In today's hybrid IT environments, organizations are accelerating digital transformation for long-term growth and profitability. This transformation, however, comes at a cost for enterprises. According to Gartner, this journey is taking twice as long and costing twice as much than initially anticipated. To address this challenge, organizations must be able to understand their potential weaknesses and vulnerable entry points and better manage their IT environments by ensuring they have comprehensive visibility into their systems.

CyberKnight has signed a distribution agreement with SolarWinds, a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT operations management software, including network management, security, IT service management, and application performance management solutions.

“Technology is pervasive and can be complex, with an ever-expanding ecosystem of applications and infrastructure. For more than 20 years, we’ve been committed to understanding the people and organizations we serve, as well as their challenges, to diligently deliver the IT operations management solutions they need," said Laurent Delattre, vice president EMEA sales, SolarWinds. “We believe this partnership with CyberKnight will increase our market penetration in the Middle East by bringing best-in-breed IT operations management and observability solutions to regional enterprise and government customers.”

"A holistic approach is essential to simplify IT operations management complexities, address business priorities, and remain competitive in today’s constantly shifting environment. In addition, organizations need comprehensive visibility and control over their IT systems through continuous monitoring of on-premises and cloud environments to help prevent security vulnerabilities and performance issues. As a new SolarWinds distributor, our goal is to help regional organizations solve their IT management challenges while ensuring their IT operations run smoothly," commented Avinash Advani, Founder and CEO at CyberKnight.

CyberKnight is a cybersecurity advisory and value-added-distributor (VAD) covering the Middle East with on-the-ground presence in all key regional markets. Our ZTX (Zero-Trust Security) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporates emerging and market-leading cybersecurity solutions designed to protect the entire attack surface by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), threat intelligence, and collective defence. CyberKnight helps security and risk teams at enterprise and government customers simplify breach detection, prevention, and incident response while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight's Art of Cybersecurity Distribution business model enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration, return on investment, and time to value.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software. Our solutions give organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—the power to accelerate business transformation in today’s hybrid IT environments. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs)—to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK® community, allow us to address customers’ needs now and in the future. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

