Abu Dhabi, UAE – TAQA Distribution, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi Airports at the World Utilities Congress 2025 to explore opportunities to enhance the management of power and water infrastructure, and integrate cutting-edge technologies into the existing and future utilities networks across all airports in the Emirate.

The MoU was signed by Omar Al Hashmi, CEO of TAQA Distribution, and Elena Sorlini, MD & CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, in the presence of senior officials and industry stakeholders.

As part of the MoU, TAQA Distribution will explore leveraging its years of experience effectively managing Abu Dhabi's highly reliable public utilities network, proven track record of designing and building energy and cost-efficient utilities infrastructure, ensuring high standard of operational excellence in maintaining private-sector utility assets.

Omar Al Hashmi said: "The MoU allows TAQA Distribution and Abu Dhabi Airports to join forces to advance Abu Dhabi's vision of becoming a global aviation hub. Our core expertise in conceptualizing, implementing, and operating utility assets will facilitate our seamless integration within Abu Dhabi Airports' operations, significantly enhancing infrastructural efficiency to better serve millions of passengers and support the Emirates' economic and logistical goals."

Zayed International Airport (AUH), a key aviation hub for the UAE, benefits from collaborations with strategic partners like TAQA Distribution, focusing on sustainable and innovative growth. These partnerships bolster Abu Dhabi's commitment to increasing capacity and improving operational efficiency, ensuring its status as a premier gateway for the region.

Elena Sorlini said: "As the aviation sector evolves, utility resilience and sustainability are indispensable for long-term success. Partnering with TAQA Distribution allows us to bring private network operations up to public standards, ensuring flawless service delivery 24/7. Together, we are reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s role as a destination of choice for trade, tourism, and economic diversification."

This MoU is set to support several key pillars of the Emirates' growth strategy outlined within the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030. The modernization and digitization of utility services — powered by AI-enabled predictive maintenance and cutting-edge customer relationship management — will further align the Emirate's airport infrastructure with global best practices.

TAQA Distribution is building a growing portfolio of strategic alliances, including a recent collaboration with Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) to roll out a digital utilities billing solution for Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands. Through its TQD+ platform, TAQA Distribution continues to offer bespoke utility services to support the infrastructure demands of Abu Dhabi’s rapidly evolving communities.

For media enquiries: CorpComms@taqadistribution.com

About TAQA Distribution

TAQA Distribution is a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), responsible for the planning, operation, maintenance, and enhancement of electricity and water distribution networks. Serving 1.1 million end-user connections, the company delivers reliable, efficient, and sustainable utility services through an advanced and resilient infrastructure. With a strong focus on innovation, digital integration, and customer experience, TAQA Distribution plays a vital role in enabling smart energy solutions. The company is committed to supporting TAQA’s broader vision of providing secure, clean, and affordable power and water, while contributing to the UAE’s long-term sustainability goals. For more details on TAQA Distribution, please visit www.taqadistribution.com or follow us on social media: @TAQADistribution

About Abu Dhabi Airports

Abu Dhabi Airports operates five commercial airports in the emirate, including Zayed International Airport, Al Ain International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport, Delma Island Airport and Sir Bani Yas Island Airport. Having welcomed over 29 million passengers through its airports in 2024, Abu Dhabi Airports is a gateway to the Emirates for travellers worldwide. It works towards its vision of positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading global aviation hub. Since November 2023, passengers travelling through Zayed International Airport have had the privilege of experiencing the new state-of-the-art terminal, which has significantly increased the airport’s operational capacity and features world-class facilities for passengers and aviation operators while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a destination of choice.