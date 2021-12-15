PHOTO
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management software, has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Customer Data Platforms Focused on Front-Office users 2021-2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US47524621, Dec. 2021). The document compares the functional capabilities and go-to-market strategies of 12 CDP vendors that primarily serve users in front-office functions such as marketing, customer experience, loyalty, support, services, and sales, identifying strengths and challenges for each.
IDC cites Sitecore’s key strengths in security, innovation and data management in the document. According to the report, “Customers in large enterprises that need global solutions, services, and support should consider Sitecore a strong choice, especially those in travel and hospitality, banking and payments, media and advertising, retail, and telecom industries.”
“Helping Sitecore’s customers drive meaningful relationships with their customers – and in doing so, turning them into loyal fans - is at the heart of everything we do,” said CEO Steve Tzikakis. “We are particularly proud that IDC notes our focus on innovation. Whether organic or inorganic, this is key as we continue to evolve our platform to meet the needs of our customers.”
About IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.
About Sitecore
Sitecore delivers a digital experience platform that empowers the world’s smartest brands to build lifelong relationships with their customers. A highly decorated industry leader, Sitecore is the only company bringing together content, commerce, and data into one connected platform that delivers millions of digital experiences every day. Leading companies including American Express, ASOS, Kimberly-Clark, L’Oréal and Volvo Cars rely on Sitecore to provide more engaging, personalized experiences for their customers. Learn more at www.Sitecore.com
Sitecore is a registered trademark of Sitecore Corporation A/S in the USA and other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.
