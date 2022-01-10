PHOTO
Silal, Abu Dhabi’s leading fresh produce and agritech company, has appointed Mr. Salmeen Obaid Alameri as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In his new role, Alameri will be tasked to drive the company's strategic growth.
Alameri will work to harness leading capabilities and deploy advanced technology to help secure strategic food reserves, ensuring access to safe, nutritious and high-quality food for citizens and residents of the UAE.
Speaking about his appointment, Mr. Salmeen Obaid Alameri noted that he will be involved in the strategic planning within Silal across pioneering projects when he said: “I look forward to working with Silal’s team in line with our wise leadership’s vision. Together, we will achieve the company’s vision to sustainably secure food for our present and future generations, and meet the requirements of the current and future phase for the next 50 years. It is of great pride to help grow Abu Dhabi’s agricultural sector and empower local farmers in the emirate, thereby supporting Abu Dhabi Government’s efforts to enhance food value supply chains and ensure sustainable food reserves for those who call the UAE home.”
Alameri has 20 years of experience in leading management positions across key economic sectors. Prior to joining Silal, Alameri held several key roles; including the CEO of Al Dahra UAE Division, along with his various senior positions at Abu Dhabi Terminals.
Silal is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. Silal was established in September 2020 to diversify sources of food products and stimulate local manufactured and agri-food sectors. The company works in line with the Abu Dhabi Government’s directives to promote food supply and distribution in the emirate. Silal’s mandates include empowering the food and agricultural sector and local farmers in Abu Dhabi, as well as managing procurement programmes and strategic stocks of foodstuffs, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA). The company also executes specialised knowledge transfer programmes on desert farming techniques, and devises research and development projects to support the increase in local production of fruits and vegetables for smallholder farmers in the UAE.
