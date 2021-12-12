PHOTO
Abu Dhabi – UAE: Sidi’s hospitality career began about 2 decades ago, in New York City, while chasing the American Dream. Working his way up in some of the finest restaurants, bars, and nightclubs in the Big Apple. He learned that growing meant hard work, patience, resilience, and healthy ambition. Nonetheless, the real adventure started with his move to Asia over a decade ago and continuing the hospitality and service journey through the Middle East.
Sidi brings with him a wide creative knowledge and practical understanding of the hospitality and service industry. Commenting on his appointment, Sidi says “I believe that passion and genuine interest in hospitality are the true keys to a great service culture. A passionate team will always strive for the ultimate service excellence. I am excited to be part of one of the finest properties of Rotana and looking forward to playing an important role to bringing their luxury services to the next level.”
About Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas
Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, a one-of-a-kind, five-star property with modern Arabic architecture and a regal presence, located in the UAE capital. The resort welcomes guests with effortless luxury across 327 rooms and diverse dining options, including the signature Turtle Bay Bar & Grill restaurant, Sim Sim, Sama Lobby Lounge with stunning sea views, and the refreshing Swim Up Pool Bar.
Nestled in the heart of Saadiyat Island, the resort’s location boasts a haven of abundant natural beachfront beauty and wildlife, whilst only a convenient 15-minute drive from the city. Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas presents leisure facilities including, a large outdoor swimming pool, one tennis court and 3 padel tennis courts, Bodylines Fitness Club and a mini golf course. There are an array of event and meeting space options, including an elegant ballroom and The Lawn, a spectacular outdoor event venue designed with memorable weddings and events in mind.
Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas features Zen the spa, with a private entrance, offering 10 luxuriously appointed treatment rooms, traditional Turkish and Moroccan hammam, as well as the ultimate clubhouse for youngsters, Aladdin’s Cave; an active and engaging experience where kids and teens can enjoy various water features, a cinema zone and much more.
For information visit, https://www.rotana.com/saadiyatrotanaresortandvillas
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.