Infinity des Lumières and Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre present immersive and surreal outer space experience for a limited time

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Infinity des Lumières, the GCC’s largest digital art centre, hosted the regional premiere of a new immersive programme – Destination Cosmos: The Ultimate Challenge – in partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC).

Running for a limited period from 11 February to 2 April, Destination Cosmos will showcase awe-inspiring visuals from outer space including supernovae, Martian canyons and footage from the Emirates Mars Mission and Hope Probe.

The premiere was graced with the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, alongside His Excellency Xavier Chatel, French Ambassador to the UAE, His Excellency Dr. Saeed Mubarak Kharbash Al Marri Chief Executive Officer - Arts & Literature at Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, Eng. Mohammed Alharmi, Senior Director Administrative Service Department at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre and Donato Giorgi Space Counsellor and Representative of the France National Centre for Space Studies in the Middle East.

An original and exclusive creation with MBRSC, built upon a coproduction by Culturespaces and the France National Centre for Space Studies to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Centre, Destination Cosmos will be launched with the aim to enrich human knowledge of the universe and contribute to improving the daily lives of humans – one of the key pillars of the UAE’s National Space Strategy for 2030.

Composed of 13 segments and a prologue, Destination Cosmos: The Ultimate Challenge offers striking images from the France National Centre for Space Studies and NASA. From the first people to observe the stars to the Apollo 11 moon landing, humanity's desire for space discovery continues to grow. The exhibition plunges the public into a maze of stars, planets, nebulae and supernovae. A unique journey that begins in the heart of the Guyanese rainforest and ends at the edge of the universe.

Guests, after leaving the earth, are invited to roam the Martian canyons alongside the rovers (vehicles designed to explore the surface of a celestial body), dive into the heart of Jupiter, fly over the rings of Saturn then go beyond the borders of the system solar to explore the immensity of our universe. Wholly immersed in image and music, Destination Cosmos takes the public on a unique space adventure!

About Infinity des Lumières

Infinity des Lumières is the biggest and most impressive digital art centre in the Middle East, presenting stunning immersive exhibitions that fuse great art with music and innovative technology to bring the future of art to Dubai, as a mesmerizing, memorable, multi-sensory experience.

With 130 projectors and 58 speakers, in an impressive, 2,700 m2 venue within The Dubai Mall, it brings to life iconic and contemporary art through 3,000 HD digital moving images.

Its digital facade is the largest within The Dubai Mall - a magnificent art projection with a total display area of 200 m2. Its exclusive boutique features a curated selection of prestigious art-inspired design and unique cultural brands.

As the regional epicentre of pioneering cultural expression, Infinity des Lumières provides infinite possibilities to be at the centre of art, fully immersed and connected to it.

About MBRSC:

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, founded in 2006, is home to the UAE National Space Programme. The Centre builds and operates earth observation satellites, offering imaging and data analysis services to clients around the world. It has launched the DubaiSat-1, DubaiSat-2 and the KhalifaSat, which was developed 100% in the UAE by a team of highly qualified Emirati engineers. The Centre also launched the Emirates Mars Mission “Hope Probe”, which became the first Arab interplanetary mission to reach the Martian orbit on 9 February 2021. The Hope Probe is currently gathering key scientific data about Mars’ atmosphere.

Furthermore, the Centre has announced the launch of the Emirates Lunar Mission, the first Emirati and Arab mission to explore the Moon and plans to develop MBZ-SAT, the most advanced commercial satellite in the region in the field of high-resolution satellite imagery. MBRSC hosted the 72nd edition of the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) 2021, the world’s premier space event, in Dubai, making the UAE the first Arab nation to host the IAC since its establishment in 1950. The Centre is also responsible for the UAE Astronaut Programme, which saw the launch of Hazzaa AlMansoori, the first Emirati Astronaut, to the International Space Station on a scientific mission in 2019, and the development of the Mars 2117 Programme to build a human colony on Mars.

About CNES:

CNES (Centre National d'Etudes Spatiales) is the public establishment responsible for proposing French space policy to the Government and implementing it in Europe. It designs and puts satellites in orbit and invents the space systems of tomorrow; it promotes the emergence of new services that are useful in everyday life. CNES, created in 1961, initiates major space projects, launchers and satellites and is the natural partner of industry for pushing innovation. CNES has nearly 2,400 employees, men and women who are passionate about space, which opens up infinite, innovative fields of application; it intervenes in five areas: the Ariane launcher, scientific research, observation, telecommunications and defence. CNES is a major player in technological innovation, economic development and industrial policy in France. It also establishes scientific partnerships and is involved in numerous international projects. France, represented by CNES, is one of the main contributors to the European Space Agency (ESA).

SPECTRE LAB

Artistic design and realization

SPECTRE LAB is a creative studio specialized in immersive video, videomapping, 3D animation and interactive experience.

We design and produce image shows (video and sound content).

We propose customized productions for each project. Our creativity and know-how allow us to intervene at the heritage, event and corporate levels.

Coming from various backgrounds, our team masters both the artistic and technical aspects of a project (concept, scenography, technical definitions, images, large-format projections.).

