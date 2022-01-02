Continuing their successive achievements in the past period and after accomplishing the achievement of finishing of Schneider Electric HQ renovation project in Cairo Egypt, which is the main HQ for the Middle East and North Africa branches, ICONIC Engineering Consultancy crowned this achievement by announcing unprecedented achievement, that the building gained LEED Gold Certificate using ID+C LEED Ver.4 and they successfully obtained the highest score (in Egypt) of points in The evaluation of the certificate with a total of 70 points according to the fourth version and the second place in the highest buildings to get points in general in all versions since 1998 ( LEED Certificate system issuance date) and becomes the first building in Egypt to get a gold certificate according to the fourth edition.

It is worth mentioning that the building is the first Schneider Electric HQ in the Middle East and Africa to be able to obtain this accreditation using which was achieved using the latest technology in all directions in addition to the latest technology of Ecostuxture system manufactured by Schneider Electric.

Eng. Ahmed Assem, founder & chairman of ICONIC Engineering Consultancy Firm, stated that “the project has started by 2020-mid and continued till the end of this year 2021 as the project lasts for a year and a half in addition to some supplementary works will be finished by 2022-mid.” ICONIC is the main architect, consultant, and project manager of the project, in addition, to managing all the details of obtaining the LEED certificate. “ we are proud of the great success of the project, especially that the project faced many challenges starting from the client’s requirements that the renovation process and works should not hinder the company’s employees from performing their jobs in a normal manner, which led to the development of the project plan and project management style in coordination with Schneider Electric’s team, that is in addition to the severe precautionary measures to face the coronavirus, which was applied to the highest level at the building.” Assem added.

According to the chairman of ICONIC Engineering Consultancy, the total area of the main data building is about 9000 M2 divided into seven main Floors in addition to the basement as the building was developed to accommodate 700 employees which consider 70% better than the old design as the building was assigned for about 400 employees only, that in addition the enhancements of all needed services, meeting rooms video conference rooms, training rooms, etc., using the latest technologies of administrative buildings, which supported the expansion of the Schneider Electric’s investment in Egypt. The cost of the company’s investments to develop the building was nearly EGP 200 million.

From his part, Eng. Tarek Fahmy, Real Estate Management Director Middle East & Africa at Schneider Electric, confirmed that the building has kept pace with the great development in Schneider Electric products by using the latest products of Ecostruxure system, which were used for the first time in the Middle East, which supports the building being environmentally friendly and this was officially approved and documented by obtaining the LEED GOLD certificate.

This supports the company’s strategic goals and proves its leadership in being the most supportive company for sustainability and environmental preservation in the world at 2021, according to the annual “Corporate Knights” index of the 100 most sustainable companies in the world.

Eng. Tarek emphasized his appreciation for the great effort of the engineers and members of Iconic Company, led by Eng. Ahmed Assem, and their follow-up of all stages of obtaining this certificate, which extended for approximately 18 months.

-Ends-

About Iconic Consultancy Company

It is worth mentioning that ICONIC consultancy Company was established at the beginning of 2015 and was able in a short period to be strongly present in the field of design, integrated engineering consultancy, project management, and the completion of many distinguished projects with major companies and foreign investors in Egypt by providing distinguished services to them to ensure Supporting their investment orientation and expansion, as a part of their team and partner of their success stories which you can check these successful stories, achievements and latest designs through their website www.iconic-eg.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022