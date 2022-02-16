Manama, Bahrain: A group of leading companies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be participating in the Gulf Construction Expo 2022 in the Kingdom of Bahrain, which is being held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, from 22 to 24 March at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre.

Among the most prominent Saudi companies participating in the Gulf Construction Expo include Arabian Vermiculite Industries (AVI), Construction Material Chemical Industries (CMCI), KBE International, Panels Technology Factory (Techno Panel) and Saudi Perlite. The companies will be offering a diverse product range of building and construction materials.

The Leading companies in the construction sector of Saudi Arabia will be looking to take advantage of the business opportunities that Bahrain offers them as well as the strategic branding platform that taking part at the Gulf Construction Expo provides them.

“The presence of companies from Saudi Arabia is a positive testimony to the value that Gulf Construction Expo provides for building materials and construction companies from around the GCC. Saudi companies have taken a dynamic approach to build on their existing business strategy and to promote themselves outside the Kingdom.” comments Jubran Abdulrahman, Managing Director of Hilal Conferences and Exhibitions (HCE), the organisers of the show.

Gulf Construction Expo takes place alongside two other major exhibitions - The Gulf Property Show and Interiors Expo - thus ensuring the continued success of the integrated b2b showcases for the construction, interiors and property sectors in the Northern Gulf.

Gulf Construction Expo also carries the Steel product sponsorship of Universal Rolling (UNIROL).

