PHOTO
Manama, Bahrain: A group of leading companies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be participating in the Gulf Construction Expo 2022 in the Kingdom of Bahrain, which is being held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, from 22 to 24 March at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre.
Among the most prominent Saudi companies participating in the Gulf Construction Expo include Arabian Vermiculite Industries (AVI), Construction Material Chemical Industries (CMCI), KBE International, Panels Technology Factory (Techno Panel) and Saudi Perlite. The companies will be offering a diverse product range of building and construction materials.
The Leading companies in the construction sector of Saudi Arabia will be looking to take advantage of the business opportunities that Bahrain offers them as well as the strategic branding platform that taking part at the Gulf Construction Expo provides them.
“The presence of companies from Saudi Arabia is a positive testimony to the value that Gulf Construction Expo provides for building materials and construction companies from around the GCC. Saudi companies have taken a dynamic approach to build on their existing business strategy and to promote themselves outside the Kingdom.” comments Jubran Abdulrahman, Managing Director of Hilal Conferences and Exhibitions (HCE), the organisers of the show.
Gulf Construction Expo takes place alongside two other major exhibitions - The Gulf Property Show and Interiors Expo - thus ensuring the continued success of the integrated b2b showcases for the construction, interiors and property sectors in the Northern Gulf.
Gulf Construction Expo also carries the Steel product sponsorship of Universal Rolling (UNIROL).
-Ends-
For more information Visit our Gulf Construction Expo websites at http://www.gulfconstructionexpo.com/
About HCE:
Hilal Conferences and Exhibitions (HCE), is an independent company of the Al Hilal Group. HCE has established expertise as an exhibition organiser. HCE, previously managed the Rebuild Iraq evet Kuwait International Trade Fair and Dubai Maritime Exhibition. HCE has now established its reputation as one of the leading a dedicated Conferences and Exhibitions company’s in the Kingdom of Bahrain.
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.