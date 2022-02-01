Abu Dhabi : This partnership will enable both parties to take active roles in spreading financial and investment education across the teams and the region. Both the UAE Pro League and Sarwa see this partnership as an opportunity to address the overall investment culture in the UAE by spreading financial literacy and discussing the best ways to handle money.

“The information to make smart financial decisions should be available for all,” said Sarwa’s CEO and co-founder, Mark Chahwan, “it has been at the core of our mission in Sarwa to make investing easy, accessible, and affordable for everyone. Thousands of clients already trust Sarwa to grow their money and build a better future, and we have no doubt that this partnership with the UAE Pro League will fuel the democratisation of financial tools even more.

"The philosophy behind it is simple: you work hard for your money, you should put your money to work for you. The passion for football in the UAE connects fans from every corner. This is a great way for us to reach a wider segment of the population. It’s a healthy physical lifestyle partnered with a healthy financial lifestyle.” One of the UAE Pro League’s main focuses for this year is to provide its players with the right tools to achieve financial well-being throughout their careers and beyond.

”We partner with companies that are leaders in their industry and with those that align with our mission. We are excited to work with Sarwa to drive financial literacy to the wider football community, and drive positive change to all the players, fans, and youth in the region. Sarwa is boldly tackling financial education by demystifying investment and making it available for anyone to put their money to work, with tools that are low cost and easy to use. It’s the way to build for a better future.” Said Waleed Al Hosani, CEO of the UAE Pro League.

Since launching to consumers in February 2018, Sarwa continues to revolutionise financial products. Sarwa Invest provides its clients with hands-off investing built on long-term globally diversified portfolios. The account minimum to start is as low as $5 for the conventional portfolios. Sarwa Invest offers a range of risk levels and portfolio types such as Halal and Socially Responsible portfolios. Sarwa Trade is a zero-commission self-directed trading service with zero transfer fees for local accounts, and an account minimum of just $1. The Sarwa app simplifies investing with an intuitive design, low fees, low minimums, and access to human advisors who offer incredible support.

-Ends-

About Sarwa

Sarwa is a personal finance and investment platform on a mission to help everyone grow their wealth and build for a better future, regardless of age, net worth, or background. Founded in 2017, Sarwa was the first fintech company to be licensed as a digital financial advisor for young professionals in the Mena region and was awarded the first-ever Innovation Testing License by the Dubai Financial Services Authority. Its flagship product, Sarwa Invest, was designed to provide automated investing in globally diversified portfolios. To date, Sarwa has raised around $25 million from regional and international investors, as well as government funds. Sarwa is regulated by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) and the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). Click here to learn more: sarwa.co/register

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022