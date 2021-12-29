Jeddah - SAMACO Group took a prominent role in participating and supporting the first F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (SAGP) by having an exclusive and private suite for its partners and brands at the Paddock Club, the pinnacle of hospitality in entertainment in Formula 1. SAMACO Group invested heavily in corporate hospitality, a strategic and essential move to show value to its partners, clients, and its entire group of companies.

This valuable SAMACO Group participation resulted from a partnership with ZK Sports & Entertainment, the exclusive agent of FORMULA 1 Experiences in the GCC, which will continue to cover future KSA Formula 1 events. The companies under Al Nahla Group include SAMACO Group, SAMACO Automotive, SAMACO Toys, SAMACO Marine, Fast Auto Technic, Al Ameen Real Estate, and Hasan Abbas Sharbatly Foundation.

Mr. Ibrahim Hasan Abbas Sharbatly, the Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Nahla Group, the Holding Company of Samaco Group, expressed the importance of participating in such an event: "This is an essential step moving forward towards a glorious future of the Kingdom, and SAMACO Group is more than honored to be included as a vital participant and supporter of this renaissance" adding: "We, at SAMACO Group, are aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 under the leadership of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman to work hand in hand to achieve the visions of the Quality of Life Program of creating an environment that supports new lifestyle options and in turn increases participation in sports activities and events, creating a positive economic and social impact by attracting tourism, creating job opportunities, boosting national pride and diversifying the economy."

Mr. Sharbatly also praised the remarkable achievements of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), the promoter of the F1 SAGP 2021, by saying: "Special thanks to SAMF for hosting and executing an event of this stature in record time and with such resounding success."

In a show of support to Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Formula 1, SAMACO Automotive participated leading the parade of the “Supercar Club” Tribe with 2 Porsche cars, the Panamera GTS Exclusive, and the Macan GTS, along with 2 safety cars for Porsche Sprint Challenge Middle East, the 911 992 Turbo & Cayenne Coupe S.

In addition, Bentley Saudi Arabia participated in this special parade by providing two Continental GT control cars, one at the forefront of the parade and the other at the end of it, controlling the lane and speed.

Mr. Michel Zaborny, Managing Director at ZK Sports & Entertainment, stressed the importance of this collaboration with SAMACO Group, saying: "Special thanks to SAMACO Group and the vision of their management for their valuable participation. It’s never easy to invest in an inaugural event of the scale of Formula 1, especially an inaugural race. Samaco Group has been a phenomenal client to work with and we are looking forward to do much more.”

The massive success of the first-ever F1 SAGP is an eye-opener to the Kingdom's vast capabilities to become one of the world's sports powerhouses. And SAMACO Group, in line with its commitment to driving growth and giving back to the community, will always be a partner and supporter of this journey.

