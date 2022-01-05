In partnership with Binary, Hala, a joint venture between Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Careem, has begun to equip a group of taxis with first-of-its-kind Onboard Entertainment Systems(OES) that bring curated informational and entertaining content to its users.

The interactive screens will offer passengers a selection of high-quality lifestyle, news, entertainment, and E-commerce functions on the go.

The initiative is made possible by Hala's partnership with Binary, an out-of-home (OOH) media technology company with offices in San Francisco and Dubai.

Currently, 250 vehicles of the RTA fleet feature fully interactive, 10-inch display tablets providing passengers with engaging content while in transit. In days to come, the entire fleet of RTA will feature the Binary OES.

"We aim to focus our strategic partnership and collaboration with Hala on providing an engaging experience to all our customers through innovative technologies and connected services and by delivering a uniquely entertaining taxi-ride experience. The new initiative, in prospect, is configured to take taxi users on an integrated journey around our modern city and to explore the narrative of its enriched culture," said Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency, RTA.

As we remain committed to revolutionizing the way people move around in their city, we also aim to enrich every rider's journey, making it even more convenient and enjoyable. Our partnership with Binary follows Dubai's digitization drive and allows us to create value for residents and tourists while in transit, by showcasing cultural hidden gems and spots in the city, latest news, interactive games, and several engaging segments." said Basil Hovakeemian, Chief Executive Office, Hala.

"We are thrilled to combine forces with RTA & Hala to transform the way we ride. In addition to delivering a superior customer experience through one-touch access to entertainment options and information, we also deliver the ability for advertising to reach cord-cutting, captive and engaged audiences with interactive, geo-targeted video ads and special offers," said Santosh Sarma, Chief Executive Officer, Binary.

