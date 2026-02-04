Titled ‘Being and Belonging: Sustaining National Identity in a Changing World’

Analysis shows that national identity plays a critical role in strengthening societal cohesion and trust – two foundations that support improved long-term economic and competitiveness outcomes

The report provides a practical framework that enables governments to assess national identity and adapt it to their evolving context given global transformations

UAE: The World Governments Summit, in collaboration with Strategy& Middle East, part of the PwC network, has launched a new report titled ‘Being and Belonging: Sustaining National Identity in a Changing World’.

National identity binds people through shared history, values, and culture, shaping social cohesion, economic performance, and global reputation. As exposure to diverse cultures, ideas, and digital communities accelerates, these forces are reshaping how citizens perceive and express national identity. In an era of globalization, migration, and rapid technological change, national identity is under pressure - yet can also serve as a strategic asset.

The report highlights that national identity can either be deliberately shaped to strengthen cohesion and trust, or allowed to evolve passively, which may undermine social stability, credibility, and reform. When thoughtfully fostered, an inclusive and clearly articulated national identity strengthens alignment between citizens and institutions, builds trust, and supports long-term national resilience, competitiveness, and international standing.

Dima Sayess, Partner at Strategy& Middle East and leader of the Ideation Center, said: “When national identity weakens, trust and cohesion weaken with it. When strengthened deliberately, it can create a shared sense of purpose and a collective stake in a nation’s stability and prosperity. That foundation must be understood and adapted if institutions and reforms are to endure.”

A framework for policymakers

Recognizing that national identity is often treated as abstract, emotional, or culturally sensitive, the report breaks it down into clear components that governments can understand, assess, and act upon. The framework enables policymakers to make deliberate, context-specific choices about how national identity should be sustained and adapted over time.

It begins with a case-by-case diagnostic, recognizing that there is no universal model of national identity. Cohesion may stem from different identity drivers across countries – including their civic values, culture, religion, shared history, economic narratives, or unifying symbols such as sport. This diagnostic enables governments to assess their own national context and identify which identity markers are most prominent, which are evolving, and which carry the greatest relevance for social cohesion and trust.

The report illustrates this approach through global examples, including the Gulf region, where national identity is being actively shaped through coordinated policy initiatives. In the United Arab Emirates, policymakers have focused on reinforcing core cultural and civic identity markers in a highly globalized environment, including Arabic language preservation, mandatory Arabic education, policy for Emirati dialect use in official media, and national celebrations and civic rituals that reinforce belonging. In Saudi Arabia, large-scale cultural programs, immersive historical projects such as the Hijrah route initiative, and the integration of identity into tourism, media, and economic development demonstrate how national identity can be embedded across sectors.

Melissa Rizk, Director, Actionable Foresight and Innovation at Strategy& Middle East, said: “In today’s digital, and highly connected world, identity is continuously formed and reshaped. This framework equips governments with a practical way to understand what truly defines their society, decide what must endure, and what should adapt to reflect their evolving context and ambitions.”

Operationalizing national identity

To support this process, the report deconstructs national identity into four broad categories of identity markers: demographic markers such as ancestry, religion, and shared heritage; cultural markers including language, traditions, symbols, and creative expression; economic markers such as accessibility to economic opportunities and natural resources; and civic markers encompassing civic rights, sovereignty, and government effectiveness. From the comprehensive list of potential markers, governments can prioritize those that truly constitute their national identity rather than assuming equal relevance across contexts.

Crucially, the framework distinguishes between foundational identity markers and how those are expressed through everyday behavior, participation, trust, and engagement. This enables governments to link national identity to measurable outcomes, informing decisions about elements that should be preserved as anchors of continuity, and which can adapt to reflect changing realities. It also underscores the importance of embedding national identity across education, culture, media, and wider public policy, supported by indicators that track progress over time.

The report forms part of the World Governments Summit’s knowledge partnership program, which brings together global expertise to support governments in addressing shared policy priorities and shaping resilient, future-ready societies.