The IBTM@ATM Zone at Arabian Travel Market 2025 to address the sustained growth in the business events sector amid significant demand from visitors and exhibitors

Bringing together suppliers and buyers, this dedicated zone is designed to empower attendees to unlock strategic connections and data-driven insights

The Business Events Stage will host sessions on the future of business travel and events in the Middle East region, cementing ATM as a global hub for networking and collaboration

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: With the global events industry projected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the period 2024-35, IBTM@ATM will provide a gateway to the lucrative business events sector throughout the 32nd edition of Arabian Travel Market (ATM), which will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 28 April to 1 May 2025.



IBTM@ATM has been created in response to stellar growth in the business events industry and significant demand among ATM visitors – more than 7,000 attendees, 1,500 buyers and 400 exhibitors expressed interest in this lucrative sector at last year’s show. Debuting at ATM 2025, this dedicated zone is designed to unlock strategic connections, impactful collaboration and data-driven insights.



In keeping with ATM 2025’s theme, ‘Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow’s Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity’, IBTM@ATM will bring together suppliers and buyers through scheduled appointments and business exchange sessions. The brand-new Business Events Stage will host a broad range of sessions on the future of business travel, technological innovation, socioeconomic growth and more, cementing ATM’s position as a global hub for networking and collaboration.



Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “This year’s theme of enhanced connectivity is particularly relevant to the evolving business events sector, which thrives on strategic partnerships, knowledge exchange, and innovation. Through IBTM@ATM, we are strengthening our commitment to adding value to our exhibitors and attendees by creating a dynamic community where suppliers and buyers can engage in meaningful networking, business exchange sessions, and a high-impact content programme. By leveraging our unique insights, we aim to facilitate connections and unlock new opportunities that drive long-term growth within this thriving market segment.”



IBTM@ATM will bring together suppliers and buyers from across the business events sector, connecting meeting planners, association buyers, professional conference organisers, incentive buyers, destination management companies (DMCs), corporate event planners, event technology providers, travel agencies and tour operators with a diverse range of convention bureaus, unique venues and hotels, conference facilities, and airline and transport solution providers, amongst others.



The new zone will also feature the brand-new Business Events Stage, which will host a comprehensive programme focused on the latest trends and developments in the business events field. This year’s sessions will include: How Global Events and Festivals Drive Socio-Economic Growth in partnership with the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA); The State of the Nation: Navigating the Future of Business Travel in the Middle East in partnership with the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA); and Demystifying Technology in Events - The Human Connection vs AI in partnership with Multilem.



According to Allied Market Research, the global events industry looks set to register impressive growth over the coming decade, with the total market value on course to pass $2.5 trillion by 2035. Conferences, trade shows and exhibitions are indispensable for many businesses, offering a vital opportunity to increase their visibility and meet clients and partners face-to-face.



Research shows that corporate events, in particular, continue to support millions of jobs worldwide, delivering a staggering $1.6 trillion in global GDP annually. In Dubai alone, the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) segment grew by 25% in 2023, making ATM 2025 the ideal launchpad for IBTM@ATM.



Claudia Hall, Exhibition Director, IBTM World, said: “Dubai has firmly established itself as an international hub for business events, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, and it’s a pleasure to be joining DWTC’s incredible line-up of industry-leading events through our collaboration with ATM. Together, I believe we can make a significant contribution to the sector by fostering further trade and innovation.”



IBTM@ATM will also welcome an exclusive group of senior-level events industry buyers, as part of its Hosted Buyer Programme, including 50 hosted and 10 association buyers, ensuring high-value meetings and strategic business connections.



The introduction of IBTM@ATM also follows the recent announcement of the ICCA as the official Business Events Partner for ATM 2025. The ICCA will lead sessions on the evolving landscape of global business events at this year’s show, facilitate the attendance of key international association buyers, and launch an exclusive government meeting ranking report.



The 32nd edition of ATM will bring together professionals and industry leaders from the leisure, MICE, luxury and corporate travel sectors, providing a gateway to networking, knowledge sharing and unlocking business opportunities. In addition to the exhibition, international and regional experts will take to ATM’s Global and Future stages to deliver an extensive conference programme.



Held in conjunction with DWTC, ATM 2025’s strategic partners include Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Destination Partner; Emirates, Official Airline Partner; IHG Hotels & Resorts, Official Hotel Partner; and Al Rais Travel, Official DMC Partner.

The latest ATM news stories are available at https://hub.wtm.com/category/press/atm-press-releases/.