WiSER’s new White Paper highlights importance of investing in female entrepreneurs driving the global sustainable economy, emphasizing gender-focused financing and inclusive policies

AI and mentorship programs must be expanded to empower female entrepreneurs in climate sector

Policy changes and targeted investments are critical for equitable sustainable solutions for women in the Global South

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Women in Sustainability, Environment, and Renewable Energy (WiSER) - a global platform founded by Masdar and the Zayed Sustainability Prize to champion women as leaders of sustainable change - today launched its latest White Paper, Igniting a Global Sustainable Economy.

Its release coincides with International Women’s Day, celebrated annually on 8 March, which this year is themed ‘Accelerate Action’ to emphasize the importance of taking swift action to achieve gender equity.

WiSER’s White Paper underscores the vital role of female entrepreneurs in advancing climate solutions and offers key recommendations to close gender gaps in finance, scalability, AI, integration, mentorship and accessibility – especially for women in the Global South.

It builds on insights gathered during the 2025 WiSER Annual Forum at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), which brought together over 100 global leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs to explore the transformative role of women in advancing the global sustainability agenda. With the theme, ‘Igniting a Global Sustainable Economy,’ the Forum emphasized the need to empower female entrepreneurs as catalysts for climate innovation and sustainable development.

The report outlines five key recommendations to empower female entrepreneurs in climate action by enhancing access to finance, scalability, AI enablement, networks, and accessibility, ensuring they have the resources, opportunities, and support needed to succeed and scale their impact:

Increase Gender-Focused Investment : Expand funding and financial literacy programs to support female-led climate ventures, with a focus on gender-lens financing and microloans for adaptations projects.

: Expand funding and financial literacy programs to support female-led climate ventures, with a focus on gender-lens financing and microloans for adaptations projects. Scale Women-Led Climate Ventures : Streamline policies, enhance infrastructure, and foster partnerships to help female entrepreneurs expand their solutions.

: Streamline policies, enhance infrastructure, and foster partnerships to help female entrepreneurs expand their solutions. Harness AI and Digital Tools: Improve AI literacy and access to AI-driven technologies to support business growth and market entry.

Improve AI literacy and access to AI-driven technologies to support business growth and market entry. Strengthen Mentorship and Networking : Establish mentorship programs and cross-sector collaborations to provide women with the resources to succeed.

: Establish mentorship programs and cross-sector collaborations to provide women with the resources to succeed. Empower Women in the Global South: Address legal and financial barriers, invest in STEM education and improve access to markets and resources.

Dr. Lamya Fawwaz, Executive Director of Brand & Strategic Initiatives at Masdar and Program Director of WiSER, said: “This White Paper demonstrates the transformative power of female entrepreneurs in driving the global sustainable economy. By fostering an inclusive ecosystem that supports female-led innovation, we can unlock new economic opportunities, accelerate sustainable development, and ensure female entrepreneurs have the tools and investment they need to lead in shaping a more resilience and prosperous future.”

WiSER remains committed to empowering women as sustainability leaders through its pioneering initiatives, including the WiSER Pioneers program and WiSER Cares. The findings of this report will help shape future initiatives, ensuring that female entrepreneurs receive the recognition, resources and opportunities needed to lead global climate action.

To download the white paper, click here.

-Ends-

About Women in Sustainability, Environment and Renewable Energy (WISER)

Women in Sustainability, Environment and Renewable Energy (WiSER) is a global platform that champions women as leaders of sustainable change.

Since 2015, WiSER has focused on the core pillars of education, engagement and empowerment, and is born of the UAE leadership’s longstanding and continuing commitment to the role of women; a commitment traced directly back to the vision of the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Aligned to the UAE’s Net Zero goals, WiSER was also rooted in a recognition that more needs to be done to support women in the global mission to tackle climate change

About the Zayed Sustainability Prize

The Zayed Sustainability Prize, a portfolio entity of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, is the UAE’s pioneering award for innovative solutions to global challenges.

A tribute to the legacy and vision of the UAE’s founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Prize aims to drive sustainable development worldwide.

Each year, across the Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action and Global High Schools categories, the Prize rewards organisations and high schools for their groundbreaking solutions to our planet’s most pressing needs.

Through its 128 winners, in 17 years, the Prize has positively impacted over 400 million lives across the globe, inspiring innovators to amplify their impact, and chart a sustainable future for all.

About Masdar

Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is one of the world’s fastest-growing renewable energy companies. As a global clean energy leader, Masdar is advancing the development and deployment of solar, wind, geothermal, battery storage and green hydrogen technologies to accelerate the energy transformation and help the world meet its net-zero ambitions. Established in 2006, Masdar has developed and invested in projects in over 40 countries with a combined capacity of 51 gigawatts (GW), providing affordable clean energy access to those who need it most and helping to power a more sustainable future.

Masdar is jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC, and Mubadala, and is targeting a renewable energy portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030 while aiming to be a leading producer of green hydrogen by the same year.

