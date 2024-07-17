Doha – Students at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) have made a significant contribution to the field by publishing a study that delves into the effects of Ozempic-type drugs on the interconnected health challenges of obesity, diabetes, and cancer.

Ozempic, the brand name of a drug called semaglutide, belongs to a class of medications called glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP-1R) agonists. These medications have recently become extremely well-known as treatments for managing obesity and diabetes by helping to control feelings of hunger, reduce food consumption, and promote weight loss.

Beyond the effects on hunger, however, the underlying mechanisms of GLP-1R agonists are believed to have a multifaceted impact on cancer progression -- some studies show that some drugs in the class can limit cancer growth. In contrast, other studies suggest that some GLP-1R agonists may be associated with increased cancer risk. This ambiguity prompted WCM-Q students Shahad Sabaawi Ibrahim, Raghad Sabaawi Ibrahim, and Batoul Arabi to conduct a comprehensive literature review of existing research into the effects of GLP-1R agonists on the medical triad of obesity, diabetes, and cancer to help clarify the effects of this newly popular class of medications.

Under the supervision and guidance of Dr. Dietrich Büsselberg, associate dean for admissions/professor of physiology and biophysics, the students noted that some studies show that GLP-1R agonists such as semaglutide help address type 2 diabetes by helping to control glucose levels and promoting insulin release. Beyond this, semaglutide helps regulate blood glucose levels by reducing hunger, moderating food intake, and managing body weight. Furthermore, GLP-1R agonists have been shown to inhibit cancer progression of some tumors.

However, the students urge caution, pointing to other studies that appear to show that semaglutide is associated with increased neoplasm (abnormal and excessive tissue growth) and increased tumorigenesis, specifically in thyroid, bladder, colorectal, and pancreatic cancer. The study notes that pharmaceutical companies have issued a warning about the use of semaglutide for patients with thyroid cancer or increased risk of developing it. Also, it states that there is no conclusive evidence that semaglutide induced cancer development in tissue. Furthermore, some studies reported mitigation of cancer proliferation in patients treated with semaglutide.

Raghad said: “Our review underscores the extreme complexity of the metabolic processes that underpin the relationship between obesity, diabetes mellitus and cancer. Our study suggests that introducing GLP-1R agonists like semaglutide, which interact with and alter these intricate metabolic processes, adds another layer of complexity, thus producing contradictory and somewhat unpredictable side effects in terms of the impact on cancer risk and cancer progression.”

Shahad said: “This review found that GLP-1R agonists such as semaglutide have been found to be associated with both the proliferation and mitigation of cancerous cells. Our conclusion therefore calls for more research to improve understanding of the effects of semaglutide and other GLP-1R agonists on cancer.”

Researchers Aranka Brockmueller, Mehdi Shakibaei and Dr. Büsselberg contributed to the study. The paper, titled ‘The effect of GLP-1R agonists on the medical triad of obesity, diabetes, and cancer,’ has been published in the highly regarded journal Cancer and Metastasis Reviews.

