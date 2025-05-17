Dubai, United Arab Emirates: W Capital, a leading Dubai real estate brokerage, noted that off-plan property sales, sought after by many investors, have reached a new high since the beginning of 2025, exceeding AED 90bn.

The survey, based on data from the Dubai Land Department, DLD, indicated that the Dubai real estate market witnessed 40,500 off-plan property transactions between January and May 15, 2025, valued at AED 90bn, making 38% of total market sales. Ready-built properties, which recorded AED 147.4bn, accounted for 62% of sales during the same period. According to the data, off-plan transactions included 36,359 residential units and 4,141 buildings.

“Dubai's off-plan real estate market is witnessing significant growth in 2025, making it a preferred destination for local and international investors,” said CEO Walid Al Zarooni.

He stated that off-plan properties in Dubai have become a preferred investment choice for many investors, thanks to a number of factors that enhance their attractiveness in the real estate market.

He noted that among the most prominent of these factors are competitive prices, as off-plan properties are offered at prices ranging from 5% to 15% lower than ready properties, offering attractive opportunities to obtain residential units at reasonable prices.

He also pointed out that developers offer flexible payment plans that help investors easily finance their purchases, including the options of paying only 50% upon delivery.

“Off-plan properties in Dubai also boast high rental returns of up to 7%, making them an attractive option for those seeking a steady and stable return on their investments,” the CEO said.

As for the future of the market, Al Zarooni expects demand for this type of property to continue rising in the coming years, due to Dubai's population growth and the increased need for new housing units.

He also noted that significant government investments in infrastructure projects play a vital role in supporting this trend, especially as the emirate seeks to reach a population of 5.8 million by 2040. This will directly contribute to boosting real estate market activity and increasing investment in new residential projects.

Walid Al Zarooni pointed out that Dubai's real estate market is attractive because of the great diversity of off-plan projects, whether in terms of locations, designs, or finishing standards, providing a wide range of options that meet the various needs and preferences of investors.

He believes this diversity to reflect the market's accelerating maturity and enhance Dubai's position as a preferred destination for real estate investment regionally and globally.

“Modern real estate legislations and the effective regulatory role of government agencies were among the most prominent factors that contributed to establishing a stable and secure investment environment,” Al Zarooni said.

He confirmed that laws that guarantee investors' rights, in addition to strict regulations for licensing off-plan projects, have increased confidence and transparency in the market, making investment more attractive and less risky.

Al Zarooni said that the improvement in real estate financing services has significantly contributed to increasing demand for new real estate projects, especially with some banks offering financing plans specifically for off-plan properties. This has provided a greater opportunity for first-time buyers to benefit from attractive returns.

He also noted that the economic momentum generated by Dubai's hosting of major global events has directly impacted the real estate market. These events have accelerated the pace of new project launches and increased demand for properties under construction, at a time when the emirate seeks to continue growth and attract more long-term investments.

About “W Capital”:

“W Capital Real Estate Brokerage” was established in 2007 in the United Arab Emirates, specializing in real estate development, buying, selling, renting as well as consulting services for real estate companies.

Since its inception, the company has sold over AED 200 million of properties to major developers.

About Walid Al Zarooni:

Walid Al Zarooni is the founder and Chairman of W Capital Real Estate Brokerage. A certified real estate expert from the Dubai Real Estate Regulatory Agency “RERA”, he is the author of “Secrets of the Smart Real Estate Investor”.

Al Zarooni is one of the first experts to harness social media to raise the public awareness about real estate. He provides almost free advice on a daily basis, as well as latest news and updated information through videos and posts on social media platforms such as " Instagram ",“ Snapchat " and “Twitter”, on which he is very active.