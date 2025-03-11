According to Visa’s Women SMB Digitalization Index, more than half of the survey respondents in the UAE claim to be savvier at accepting digital payments in-store and online (55%) than last year;

Over 7 in 10 women (71%) understand the impact of AI in business and use it in HR, while 68% apply it in sales and marketing, and 67% in data analysis and decision making;

Women-owned businesses in the UAE actively use business social media accounts (67%) or their business website (43%) to sell products and services online;

Women entrepreneurs in the UAE prioritize employee awareness and training (59%) and advanced security (51%) in securing their digital transactions.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Visa (NYSE: V), a world leader in digital payments, has announced the results of its Women SMB Digitization Index in celebration of International Women's Day (IWD). The Index highlights the significant progress women entrepreneurs have made in adopting digital payment methods and leveraging AI to enhance various aspects of their businesses. The announcement comes ahead of Marketplace for Good, a joint initiative by Visa and Meta that will be hosted at Visa's regional HQ in Dubai on Tuesday, 11th of March. The event will bring together women creators, small business owners, and participants of Visa’s She's Next initiative to support women entrepreneurs, who will offer their products while giving back to the community during Ramadan.

Salima Gutieva, Vice President and Country Manager for UAE, Visa, stated, “We are thrilled to celebrate International Women's Day by highlighting the significant strides women entrepreneurs have made in embracing AI and digital technologies. Our collaboration with Meta for the Marketplace for Good event exemplifies our commitment to supporting women-owned businesses and fostering a community of innovation and empowerment. We believe that by providing these platforms and resources, we can help women entrepreneurs continue to thrive and make a positive impact on their communities.”

Moon Baz, Director of Global Partnerships, Middle East, Africa and Turkey, Meta, said, “We are excited to partner with Visa for the Marketplace for Good event, which aligns perfectly with our mission to support small businesses and creators. This event not only provides a platform for women entrepreneurs to showcase their products but also reinforces our collective commitment to giving back to the community during the holy month of Ramadan. Together, we aim to create opportunities for women-owned businesses to grow and succeed in the digital economy.”

Key findings from the Women SMB Digitalization Index:

Raising Capital. Access to funding remains a critical challenge for women entrepreneurs as they navigate financial constraints and investment priorities.

Over half (57%) of women-owned businesses in the UAE rely on personal finances, while (43%) turn to family and friends to set up their businesses.

Similar to the previous year’s results, most surveyed women entrepreneurs in the UAE continue to rely on personal savings (41%) or reinvesting profits (37%) to fund their business.

Nearly 4 in 10 women plan to allocate additional funds toward developing new products or services and expanding into new markets.

Technology Adoption. Women entrepreneurs in the UAE are actively embracing digital advancements to enhance their businesses’ efficiency, security, and customer experience.

Over 7 in 10 women recognize the impact of AI in business and apply it to HR function (71%), sales and marketing (68%), and data analysis and decision-making (68%).

More than half of survey respondents reported a better payment experience with AI, citing increased accuracy in transactions and reconciliations (57%) and faster approvals and authorizations (50%) in daily operations.

Women-owned businesses in the UAE actively use business social media accounts (67%) and their company websites (43%) to sell products and services online.

Women entrepreneurs in the UAE prioritize employee awareness and training (59%) as well as advanced security measure (51%) to safeguard their digital transactions.

Growth Priorities. Growth and skill development remain key priorities for women entrepreneurs in the UAE, with many looking to expand into new markets.

More than half of respondents (51%) in the UAE aim to expand into new markets or industries to grow their businesses.

Nearly half of surveyed women-owned businesses (46%) seek to broaden their range of products.

Many women entrepreneurs are interested in learning more about payment security and eCommerce setup (38%), financial and budget management (30%), and business fundraising (28%).

As women entrepreneurs focus on digital growth and business expansion, Visa remains committed to supporting them with tools, resources, and platforms they need to thrive in the digital economy.

