The finding comes from the fifth 3M State of Science Index survey, which explores how people think and feel about science and its impact on the world around us

Results demonstrate that the UAE has successfully placed science and technology at the heart of its rapidly developing knowledge-based economy, with 91% of people in the UA E found to trust in science

Residents also strongly believe in the relevance of science to their everyday lives and the power of advanced technologies

Dubai, UAE – Residents of the UAE trust science and appreciate the relevance of technology to their everyday lives more so than the rest of the world, as revealed in the fifth edition of 3M’s 2022 State of Science Index (SOSI). The 3M survey reveals global attitudes toward science and technology, in the UAE:

91% of people trust science

88% trust scientists

37% of people completely agree that they defend science when it is questioned (vs 23% global average)

76% agreed on the importance of science in their everyday life (vs. 52% global average)

The 3M research also found that today, science is more relevant to people in the UAE than a year ago, as three-quarters (76%) agree that it is essential to them in their everyday life versus 68% in 2021.

In addition, 92% of people surveyed in the UAE want to hear more from scientists about their work – a clear opportunity for more scientists to communicate directly on news and social media platforms.

Science and its power to solve the climate crisis

Regarding the environment and sustainability, 92% in the UAE believe people should adopt a scientific approach to help make the world more sustainable (slightly higher than the global average of 88%). The study also showed that the immediacy of the climate crisis is becoming more apparent, with 79% of people in the UAE expressing their concerns about climate change as a critical environmental issue.

“It is promising to see the deep trust held in science and technology in the UAE. The nation’s leadership has successfully placed science, technology, and sustainability at the core of its transition to a knowledge-based economy with wide support from its citizens and residents. With a firm belief in the power of science and its commitment to global climate change, the United Arab Emirates is well placed to host next year’s COP28 UN Climate Change Conference,” said Laszlo Svinger, Vice-President and Managing Director MEA at 3M.

Innovation is the key to a smarter lifestyle

The UAE is a testbed for futuristic technologies and has built strong public confidence in its scientific initiatives, with 91% of the people believing that they will depend more on scientific knowledge in the future.

The 3M research found that in the UAE:

41% believe that self-driving cars will become a regular part of life within the next five years

89% are confident in the prospect of riding in an autonomous or self-driving vehicle where there is no human driver

83% think artificial technology (AI) is an exciting technology that impacts their daily lives versus 65% globally

22% believe space travel will become a regular part of life within the next five years

80% are likely to travel to space when it becomes accessible

“The UAE is a pioneer in AI, automation, and self-driving vehicles. With these technologies set to revolutionize how we live, work and travel in the coming decades, there is no doubt that the UAE will be at the forefront of developing and rolling out these technologies worldwide while becoming a leading center of the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” added Laszlo Svinger, Vice-President and Managing Director, MEA at 3M.

-Ends-

About the State of Science Index

The 3M State of Science Index is an annual study conducted for 3M by the global research firm Ipsos. It surveys the general populations of 17 countries. In its fifth year, the survey tracks the public image of science, revealing trend lines over time as to how much people trust, respect, and value science and its role in their lives. For more information about the 2022 State of Science Index results, please visit 3M.com/ScienceIndex

About 3M

At 3M (NYSE: MMM), we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

About State of Science Survey Methodology

The 3M State of Science Index presents original, independent, and nationally representative (based on census demographics) research, conducted by global research firm Ipsos through a combination of online and offline interviews. The 2022 survey was conducted Sept. 27– Dec. 17, 2021, in 17 countries among 1,000 general population adults (18+) in each of the following countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Singapore, South Korea, UAE, UK and the U.S.

At the 95% confidence level, the margin of error is +/- 0.8 percentage points at the global, 17-country level and +/- 3.1 percentage points for each individual country. To compare across all waves of SOSI, a 10-country tracking average was used which has a margin of error of +/- 1.0 percentage points. Countries within this average include Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Singapore, UK, and the U.S.

Misinformation was defined in the survey as false or inaccurate information, especially that which is deliberately meant to sway views/opinions.