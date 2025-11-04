Riyadh: Imagine a traveler’s perfect day planning itself, rerouting around a rainstorm, prompting a café to add staff before the lunch rush, suggesting a quiet gallery when crowds swell. This is the promise of Agentic Tourism, an AI-powered operating model introduced in a new white paper by TOURISE and Globant, a digitally native company that helps organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future, with strategic contribution from Kearney. The report, titled Tourism’s AI Takeover: Reinventing Travel through Agentic Tourism, presents a practical framework for transforming the tourism experience making it more seamless, intelligent, and emotionally resonant.

In 2024, tourism generated 10.9 trillion dollars, nearly 10 percent of global GDP, and is projected to reach 16.5 trillion dollars by 2035. AI in the tourism market is expected to grow from 3.4 billion dollars in 2024 to 13.9 billion dollars by 2030; destinations face a clear choice, evolve with coordinated AI adoption or risk fragmentation, inefficiency, and diminished traveler satisfaction.

Released ahead of the inaugural TOURISE Summit in Riyadh this November 11 to 13, 2025, the white paper offers a roadmap for public and private sector leaders to apply AI across five key dimensions: experience, operations, sustainability, wellbeing, and economic opportunity. The goal is to help destinations across the entire tourism ecosystem to act now, scale responsibly, and remain human-centered.

A Coordinated Model for the Future of Travel

Agentic Tourism introduces a system of autonomous AI agents governed by people and shared standards. These agents are designed to deliver measurable impact. They aim to reduce wait times, boost satisfaction scores, increase eco-friendly bookings, and unlock new economic value. The model includes five agent archetypes:

Experience Maximizer curates and adapts itineraries in real time, managing disruptions and enhancing personalization.

Operations Optimizer balances staff, assets, and services to improve efficiency and reduce bottlenecks.

Regeneration Guardian surfaces environmental and social impacts to promote responsible travel choices.

Wellness Agent uses contextual data to support traveler health, comfort, and safety.

Opportunity Connector matches visitors’ interests to local networks, events, and collaborators to create economic value.

The white paper serves as a strategic playbook, helping tourism destinations, governments, operators, platforms, and communities, implement these innovations without losing the human touch that defines meaningful travel.

“Agentic Tourism is not just a model. It is a movement and those who adopt it first will shape the trajectory of future sector disruption,” said His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the Board of TOURISE, “AI empowers every country to embrace an era that uplifts both established and emerging destinations, ensuring inclusive access for all. To accelerate innovation across tourism and its converging sectors, TOURISE will continue to collaborate with industry experts on a series of white papers presenting actionable data and high-impact research to address the sector’s most pressing challenges.”

“Tourism’s next chapter will be championed by destinations that orchestrate technology around people, not the other way around,” said Martín Migoya, CEO and Co Founder at Globant. “Agentic Tourism provides a blueprint to digitize end-to-end digital experiences so hosts, travel operators, and destinations can transform isolated innovations into interconnected, adaptive and meaningful interactions at every journey.”

Download the full white paper and request an invitation to the TOURISE Summit at TOURISE.com.

About TOURISE

TOURISE is the world’s premier platform shaping a new horizon for global tourism.

Powered by the Saudi Ministry of Tourism, the inaugural TOURISE Summit will take place 11–13, November 2025 in Riyadh. TOURISE will convene visionaries from government, business, investment, and academia to unlock the innovations that will drive holistic impact initiatives and transformative deals that will reset the industry and build a tourism sector that is sustainable, equitable, and future-focused.

Physically exclusive and digitally inclusive, TOURISE will ensure broad global participation while providing targeted access to visionaries shaping the future of global tourism. Following the Summit, TOURISE will extend as a year-round platform where bold ideas become real-world solutions.

This is where the next 50 years of tourism are shaped. Together, we are unstoppable.

For more information about TOURISE, visit www.TOURISE.com and connect with the focused solutions.

About Globant

At Globant, we help organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future. Our industry-focused solutions combine technology and creativity to accelerate enterprise transformation and design experiences customers love. Through digital reinvention, our subscription-based AI Pods, and Globant Enterprise AI platform, we turn challenges into measurable business results and promised savings into real impact.

We have more than 30,000 employees and are present in over 35 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and a Worldwide Leader in Media Consultation, Integration, and Business Operations Cloud Service Providers (2024) by IDC MarketScape report.

We are the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally (2024), according to Brand Finance.

We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

We are global partners of Open AI, NVIDIA, AWS and Unity bringing world-class technology together to accelerate innovation across industries.

For more information, visit www.globant.com. Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates.

