Dubai, UAE – With the ValuStrat Price Index registering 19.8% annual growth as of January 2026, Dubai’s residential market has delivered one of its strongest performances on record. But that figure now meets a new reality: a major supply wave is approaching, institutional forecasters are flagging double-digit correction risks, and the gap between prime and mass-market segments is widening fast. In this context, Elite Merit Real Estate has compiled a data-driven outlook, presenting scenario-based forecasts and a practical framework designed to help investors navigate potential volatility between 2026 and 2028.

Historical Context

During the 2008–09 financial crisis, Dubai residential prices fell up to 50% in some segments but fully recovered by 2014. The rebound was boosted by regional geopolitical instability, which redirected capital and talent into the emirate. A post-2014 supply-driven correction, coupled with softer oil revenues, trimmed prices 25–33% by early 2019, with apartments most affected and villas more resilient. After a brief COVID-19 dip, Dubai’s market saw a villa-led recovery driven by international wealth migration. By January 2026, the ValuStrat Price Index reported 19.8% annual growth.

Current Market Assessment

Three variables will most heavily influence price trajectories over the coming 2-3 years. The first is the balance between supply-wave timing and absorption capacity. Institutional forecasters have warned of substantial residential completions in 2025-2026 as a material downside risk, with potential price declines of up to 15% in a stress scenario. The actual impact, however, will depend on delivery timing, pre-sales absorption, and whether construction delays provide a buffer.

The second variable is the widening divergence between prime and mass-market segments. Knight Frank’s projections indicate prime residential values rise approximately 3% in 2026 even if the broader market cools. Ultra-luxury transaction volumes remained elevated through 2025. This divergence is observable in pipeline activity across Palm Jumeirah, Emirates Hills, and District One.

Third, the apartment-versus-villa split continues to shape outcomes. Across every cycle since 2008, villas have outperformed apartments. This trend reflects structural demand for space and privacy, combined with tighter supply in prime villa communities.

Three-Year Forecast: Scenario-Based Price Projections (2026-2028)

Here are three probability-weighted scenarios accounting for the range of plausible market outcomes. The framework is designed to support stress-testing and portfolio-level risk management.

Base Case mirrors the post-2014 pattern of orderly cooling following a multi-year expansion. Apartments soften while prime and villa segments stabilize. No credit dislocation catalyst is present.

Downside Case aligns with the stress language used by Fitch Ratings. Heavy delivery volumes coincide with softening international demand. A 2-3-year absorption period follows.

In the Upside Case sustained wealth inflows, population and employment growth, and construction delays prevent supply from landing simultaneously. Prime segments continue to outperform, and citywide averages remain supported.

Investor Protection Framework

The starting point is segment-specific stress testing: apply downside-case multipliers to each asset class before committing capital. Take into consideration that portfolios concentrated in mid-market apartments and off-plan-heavy zones carry higher correction risk. From there, prime-quality defensive positioning is recommended: prime villas and established communities exhibit lower volatility and faster recovery across all cycle types. Consequently, allocating toward scarcity-driven segments provides a natural hedge.

”What is important – is delivery-timeline monitoring. Track actual handover volumes against scheduled completions on a quarterly basis, since a gap between planned and actual delivery has historically moderated supply-side pressure. Maintaining realistic hold-period assumptions is essential, as supply-driven corrections can persist for 3-5 years, as the 2014-2019 cycle demonstrated." – commented by Ilya Demidov, Managing Director at Elite Merit Real Estate.

About Elite Merit Real Estate LLC

Elite Merit Real Estate is a Dubai-based real estate advisory and brokerage specialising in strategic investment guidance across the emirate’s prime and emerging residential markets. The firm focuses on data-driven market analysis, risk-aware portfolio structuring, and long-term value positioning for investors. By combining market intelligence, transaction expertise, and scenario-based forecasting, Elite Merit helps clients navigate Dubai’s cyclical property landscape and identify resilient opportunities.

Media Contact:

Xenia Sofronova

xenia@grechkamedia.com