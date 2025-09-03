​​Pune – Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, in collaboration with MIT Technology Review Insights, released a joint report that emphasizes how enterprises can leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance sustainability in product design and development. The report highlights that enterprises combining AI with sustainability in their design and prototyping processes will gain a significant competitive edge.

The study finds that while AI adoption in product development is on the rise, many organizations are still in the exploratory stage. Full-scale implementation remains limited due to cost constraints, knowledge gaps, and rapidly shifting market dynamics. At the same time, increasing regulatory and societal expectations are putting corporates under pressure to reduce environmental footprints while continuing to innovate.

Narasimham RV, President - Engineering Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “Enterprises today are under increasing pressure to innovate while reducing their environmental footprint. At Tech Mahindra, we empower enterprises to achieve this by embedding AI into the earliest stages of product development through tools like digital twins, simulations, and rapid prototyping. The joint study with MIT Technology Review Insights reinforces the importance of measurable, AI-driven frameworks that reduce emissions and help businesses future-proof their models responsibly.”

According to the research, nearly 80% of a product’s environmental impact is determined at the design stage. AI-powered tools such as digital twins, simulations, and rapid prototyping can optimize designs for functionality, manufacturability, and sustainability, significantly reducing waste, emissions, and resource usage.

Despite these opportunities, the study identifies key challenges enterprises face in embedding sustainability into product development. These include:

Customer confusion about what makes a product truly sustainable

Rapidly changing regulations and standards, a shortage of specialized talent

The absence of measurable sustainability metrics to track progress.

The joint report emphasizes that by overcoming hurdles and adopting measurable AI-led frameworks, organizations can harness sustainability as a driver of innovation, ensuring long-term business resilience and contributing positively to the planet.

Download the full report here

About MIT Technology Review Insights

MIT Technology Review Insights is the custom publishing division of MIT Technology Review, the world’s longest-running technology magazine, backed by the world’s foremost technology institution - producing live events and research on the leading technology and business challenges of the day. Insights conduct qualitative and quantitative research and analysis in the U.S. and abroad and publishes a wide variety of content, including articles, reports, infographics, videos, and podcasts.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 148,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes global companies that are actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies.

For more information on how Tech Mahindra can partner with you to meet your scale at speed imperatives, please visit https://techmahindra.com

Our Social Media Channels

For more information on Tech Mahindra, please contact:

Abhilasha Gupta, Global Head – Corporate Communications, Tech Mahindra

Email:Abhilasha.Gupta@TechMahindra.com ; media.relations@techmahindra.com