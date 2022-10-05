A majority of UAE respondents voted for a more personalised experience at hotels

92% of survey respondents in the UAE felt they can completely be themselves when staying away at hotels

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: IHG Hotels & Resorts today revealed the UAE results of a pan-Arabic survey commissioned to better understand how consumers like to enjoy their time as a hotel guest, as part of the launch of its global “Guest How You Guest” campaign – which aims to amplify true-to-life travel moments and celebrates individuality – encouraging guests to be themselves.

The survey aimed to explore guest preferences and desires during hotel stays generally. The insightful survey also revealed guests want to be their true selves when staying at a hotel – to stay the way they want to – something that IHG Hotels & Resorts celebrates. The company’s newest global campaign, Guest How You Guest, is a celebration of hotels and taking a break from having to do it all. IHG is passionate in its belief that when people are taken care of – they feel free to be themselves and live their best lives.

The UAE’s survey results revealed what guests from the Emirates are looking for in a hotel experience, with the three most popular features of a hotel stay rated as the facilities (pool, sauna) at 62%, room service (53%), and entertainment options (49%). Meanwhile a fifth of respondents enjoyed not having to clean up after themselves or having to cook for themselves, and 44% enjoyed the selection of food available at hotels.

Further exploring how the UAE likes to guest in hotels, the research showed that 20% like to get changed for dinner to look their best, while 24% are comfortable enough slouching in their pajamas and hotel slippers, and 33% are even content walking around a hotel in their beachwear. 61% feel they are always relaxed during their stay, but 13% worry that their kids may misbehave and cause disturbance to other guests.

IHG also created a series of ‘hotel guest archetypes’ as part of the research. Amongst these, 28% classed themselves as a “groupie”, most likely to relax and enjoy the company of family and friends, 25% are “memories-makers”, focusing on creating memorable experiences and touristing around the local area. 21% admitted to being “romance-lovers”, enjoying luxurious, romantic trips with their partners, 13% are “party people”, using the pool by day and going for drinks at night, and finally, 12% are “explorers”, going off the beaten track to discover new experiences.

Earlier this year, IHG introduced IHG One Rewards - the brand’s new loyalty program - empowering members with more choice, value, and richer rewards than ever before. The reimagined loyalty program connects IHG One Rewards members to IHG Hotels & Resorts’ growing portfolio of 6,000 hotels and 17 brands, including one of the largest Luxury & Lifestyle collections in the world.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director India Middle East & Africa, IHG Hotels & Resorts commented: “The UAE’s tourism and hospitality industry offers tremendous opportunities and the country is known to welcome diverse guests travelling for business and leisure. The needs, desires and preferences of our hotel guests are constantly evolving, and therefore it is fundamental for us to deliver what they’re looking for the most — a personalised, individualised experience. We care for our guests and we know each and every one of them is unique, and with our reinvigorated loyalty programme, IHG One Rewards, members can tailor the way they use their points to best suit them.”

The benefits of IHG One Rewards include a faster bonus point earning structure, with which members can gain even more points and bag rewards sooner. It also includes a milestone element that allows them to choose the rewards that matter most to them, for example free breakfast for Diamond Elite members, exclusive access to Reward Night Discount Promotions, room upgrades, early check-in or out and more (subject to terms and conditions).

To learn more about the IHG One Rewards programme and how to apply, visit ihg.com/one.

Research was conducted online between 14/09/22 and 23/09/22 resulting in a panel of 7060 adults across 9 markets. All research adheres to MRS Code of Conduct and guidelines.

