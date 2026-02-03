Pan African – Africa could unlock $17 billion in additional GDP, create up to 3.3 million jobs, and cut its protein gap with the rest of the world by a quarter by doubling its production of blue foods; fish, shellfish, crustaceans and aquatic plants; according to a new report from the World Economic Forum in collaboration with Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

The report, Investing in Blue Foods: Innovation and Partnerships for Impact, shows that targeted investment and innovation could transform one of the continent’s most underdeveloped, high potential food sectors into a driver of inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

Africa currently produces 13.1 million tonnes of blue foods annually, yet the sector faces significant losses and constraints. Up to one-third of output is lost post-harvest, feed accounts for 70-80% of production costs (compared with about 60% globally), and fish disease outbreaks can wipe out entire harvests. Without strategic intervention, the continent risks falling further behind. By 2032, Africa may be only continent where per capita blue foods consumption declines, as production growth is expected to lag population growth.

“Africa has the resources, talent and demand to build a world‑class blue foods sector,” said Tolu Oyekan, Managing Director and Partner at BCG and Head of BCG West Africa. “But fragmented value chains and underinvestment continue to constrain growth. This report outlines a practical, investible roadmap to unlock productivity, scale and competitiveness through innovation and coordinated action across public and private sectors.”

Innovation: The Engine for Scaling Impact

The report identifies five areas where innovation can deliver step-change improvements in productivity, sustainability and value creation:

Inputs : New feed solutions such as black soldier fly larvae and methane-fermented protein can reduce dependence on costly imports. In Ghana work is being done in turning organic waste into protein-rich aquafeed and fertilizer. While in Egypt and Kenya improved hatcheries and oral vaccines are boosting yields and reducing disease losses.

: New feed solutions such as black soldier fly larvae and methane-fermented protein can reduce dependence on costly imports. In Ghana work is being done in turning organic waste into protein-rich aquafeed and fertilizer. While in Egypt and Kenya improved hatcheries and oral vaccines are boosting yields and reducing disease losses. Production : AI-powered tools for real-time fish monitoring and precision feeding are helping smallholder farmers reduce waste and improve survival rates. In South Africa the use of live diagnostics to prevent losses is being implemented. In Egypt and Bangladesh, better hatchery systems have increased fingerling survival by 30–50%.

: AI-powered tools for real-time fish monitoring and precision feeding are helping smallholder farmers reduce waste and improve survival rates. In South Africa the use of live diagnostics to prevent losses is being implemented. In Egypt and Bangladesh, better hatchery systems have increased fingerling survival by 30–50%. Processing : Affordable solar dryers in Uganda and AI-based grading systems in Morocco and Nigeria are improving quality and shelf life, especially for women-led processors.

: Affordable solar dryers in Uganda and AI-based grading systems in Morocco and Nigeria are improving quality and shelf life, especially for women-led processors. Supply Chain : Innovations such as solar-powered cold rooms in Nigeria (ColdHubs) and digital control towers in East Africa are cutting spoilage and improving logistics, enabling smallholders to access premium markets.

: Innovations such as solar-powered cold rooms in Nigeria (ColdHubs) and digital control towers in East Africa are cutting spoilage and improving logistics, enabling smallholders to access premium markets. Circularity and Waste: Insect-based waste conversion in Ghana and smart gear recovery systems for West African coastal fisheries can unlock new value streams while reducing pollution and resource loss.

Alignment on policy and partnership imperatives is also emphasised in the report, which highlights that interventions require coordinated action from regulators, financiers, development partners and the private sector particularly in designing derisking mechanisms that attract long term capital.

"The launch of the Blue Food Innovation Hub in Ghana demonstrates the importance of multi-stakeholder and market-led action in food systems. A new report "Investing in Blue Foods: Innovation and Partnerships for Impact" shows features this innovative model and business case for blue foods. By bringing together government, private sector, academia, and civil society, the World Economic Forum is proud to support Ghana’s leadership and to help catalyse innovation that benefits communities, economies, and ecosystems." - Tania Strauss, Member of the Executive Committee, World Economic Forum.

Lessons from countries such as Indonesia, China and New Zealand show that large-scale transformation is possible with the right alignment of policy, finance and innovation ecosystems. The report highlights the World Economic Forum’s Food Innovation Hubs Global Initiative as a key platform to accelerate these efforts.

“To realise the full potential of Africa’s blue food economy, we must treat it as core infrastructure not a niche,” said Oyekan in closing. “This means embedding blue foods into national food strategies, investing in cold chains and rural logistics, and partnering with the private sector to scale what works.”

The full report is available for download.

