Dubai, United Arab Emirates – SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, today released a report on the positive impacts of IT Service Management (ITSM) on improving IT outcomes, service delivery, and employee satisfaction.

The growing complexity of today’s distributed, hybrid, and multi-cloud IT environments is one of the biggest challenges facing enterprises today as they navigate digital transformation efforts. Organizations are increasingly looking to IT as they move toward new digital tools and processes. However, this means IT teams may be inundated with increasing volumes of performance issues, troubleshooting, and requests for support that distract from urgent business needs.

The new SolarWinds report explores the benefits realized by SolarWinds® Service Desk customers as a result of ITSM adoption, including increased productivity, reductions in system downtime, and faster issue resolutions.

The average SolarWinds Service Desk customer surveyed saved 23 hours per week due to reduced ticket volume—nearly the equivalent of adding an extra employee to their team. Additionally, participants reported the ability to handle an average of 19% more tickets per IT agent. This time saved delivers immediate value by allowing greater focus on innovation and progress toward long-term business goals.

SolarWinds surveyed 163 Service Desk customers and additionally found:

ITSM Helps Support Success & Speed of IT Outcomes: Empowered by AI-powered features, including a virtual agent to support troubleshooting and guided incident resolution, SolarWinds Service Desk customers achieved an average 23% reduction in time spent resolving incident and service tickets requests. Additionally, respondents reported a 21% reduction in both system downtime and ticket submission volume after implementing ITSM.

ITSM Creates Superior Employee Experiences: A successful service desk deployment helps improve end-user satisfaction by ensuring faster resolution, better self-service capabilities, and a more organized way of accessing support. SolarWinds Service Desk users improved user experience by an average of 21% and, in some cases, as much as 45%.

Investment in ITSM Pays Off: One in six SolarWinds Service Desk customers reported an ROI up to 3x their ITSM investment, with more than half (51%) reporting a return 3x their investment. This is in addition to the immense value provided through faster incident detection, resolution, and service delivery.

"At SolarWinds, we believe transformation and success go hand in hand. We pride ourselves on closely collaborating with our customers throughout their ITSM journeys, from basic ticketing all the way through AI-powered service delivery, while helping them maximize value,” said Cullen Childress, Senior Vice President, Product at SolarWinds. “The results of the SolarWinds Service Desk Customer Report are a testament to our commitment to building powerful solutions that provide real value where it’s needed most.”

SolarWinds Service Desk helps organizations simplify IT operations and better align IT services with business needs by unifying service management and incident reporting within a centralized point of contact. The cloud-native SolarWinds Service Desk solution is highly regarded in the industry for being easy to use and effective for users and agents while providing quick time to value. Customers can also enhance and personalize Service Desk through integrations with more than 200 popular cloud applications.

To read the full SolarWinds Service Desk Customer Report, visit https://www.solarwinds.com/resources/survey/service-desk-customer-report/delivery

