RIYADH: Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA), in its 2025 Annual Report, highlighted a set of key achievements that reflect its continued progress in building a more regulated, efficient, and sustainable coastal tourism sector. These efforts included developing regulatory frameworks, enhancing operational readiness, strengthening compliance, and supporting investors, in in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

These achievements build on SRSA’s approach to developing a sector founded on regulatory clarity, operational discipline, and institutional integration. For the first time in the Kingdom, SRSA issued the Beach Operators’ Requirements and Conditions, contributing to enhancing safety levels, protecting the environment, and improving the quality of the tourism experience.

As part of the same regulatory efforts, SRSA issued and renewed 26 coastal tourism licenses, supporting the regulation of coastal tourism activities and enabling their practice within clear frameworks. It also approved six operational models for coastal tourism activities, reinforcing unified practices and enhancing operational efficiency across the sector.

SRSA also launched the Kingdom's first Introductory Guide to Coastal Tourism Activities, providing a unified reference for information, procedures, and requirements. The first edition of the guide focused on yacht-related activities.

In the area of compliance, SRSA conducted 371 field visits to ensure compliance and promote awareness, supporting adherence to regulatory requirements and reinforcing practices that safeguard the safety of activities and the quality of services.

SRSA further supported this regulatory path by developing 77 approved Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), which contributed to unifying procedures, reducing operational variance, and enhancing service quality and execution efficiency.

The Authority also continued to develop the regulatory environment through the official integration of “Operation of Marine Tourism Activities” into the National Classification of Economic Activities, giving the sector a clearer economic definition, supporting its formal regulation, and strengthening its growth within a more stable environment.

As part of its efforts to enhance the investment environment, SRSA empowered 91 investors through dedicated support and assistance frameworks, including technical, administrative, and advisory support, helping address challenges and improve the investor journey.

SRSA also strengthened its institutional partnerships by signing three agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with local and international entities, supporting integration, knowledge exchange, and the development of an enabling environment for the sector.

These achievements reaffirm SRSA’s continued role as both an enabler and regulator of the sector, contributing to the sustainability of coastal tourism and enhancing the sector's readiness to continue growing and expanding in line with best practices.