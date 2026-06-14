Clear demand for retirement and workplace solutions that could significantly improve preparedness and convert saving intent into better outcomes

Strong intent to save in the contrasts with limited access to long-term investment solutions, particularly among expatriates who face more complex, cross-border planning challenges

Riyadh — A new BlackRock report finds the Middle East at a defining moment in how individuals prepare for retirement, with strong financial confidence today contrasting with preparedness for the future, and a clear opportunity to strengthen systems that support long-term financial security and economic growth.

As economies across the region undergo profound transformation, the Read on Retirement: GCC 2026 study highlights that strengthening retirement systems can play a dual role: improving individual outcomes while mobilising domestic savings to support deeper capital markets and long-term economic resilience.

Saudi Arabia stands at a critical juncture with a clear opportunity to build more resilient long-term savings systems as the Kingdom undergoes broader economic and societal transformation, creating both a challenge and a significant opportunity.

The report finds that new funded defined contribution plans — such as voluntary workplace savings schemes — present a “dual opportunity”, both improving individual security and mobilising domestic savings into long-term investments to deepen Saudi capital markets and support economic diversification. By creating long-term pools of domestic capital, these frameworks not only boost retirement outcomes but also contribute to Saudi Arabia’s broader Vision 2030 goals of wider investor participation and more robust financial markets.

Kashif Riaz, Head of BlackRock Riyadh Investment Management and Middle East Financial Advisory said: “Developing robust retirement systems is not just a social imperative, it is a capital markets opportunity. By moving towards funded, long-term savings frameworks, Saudi Arabia can mobilise domestic capital at scale thereby channelling household savings into productive investment, deepening local markets, and supporting the Kingdom’s broader economic diversification agenda.

“The positive story here is that Saudi Arabia is moving in the right direction. Retirement reform is part of the broader Vision 2030 agenda and is beginning to reshape how people think about long-term savings.”

Today, a significant share of household savings remains concentrated in property (18%), gold (40%) and cash (49%), limiting both individual outcomes and the ability to channel capital into productive long-term investments. Expanding access to structured, funded retirement solutions could mobilise domestic savings into long-term investment pools; support deeper, more liquid capital markets; and enable residents’ wealth to grow alongside the Saudi Arabian economy.

While Saudi Arabia’s workforce is broadly confident about their finances today, a gap remains in long-term retirement readiness — especially for expatriates — which underscores the need for stronger retirement systems to complement the Kingdom’s public pension framework.

The study highlights that strengthening workplace and individual retirement savings plans can reinforce Saudi Arabia’s national pension system, not replace it. With over a third of Saudi Nationals (36%) expecting to rely on their public pension in retirement, but only 6% across the region able to rely on an employer-provided scheme, complementary funded schemes are needed to broaden coverage.

Driven largely by access to structured pension provision, 59% of Saudi Nationals feel prepared for retirement, compared to just 41% of expatriates, who often rely on less structured workplace arrangements or personal savings. Rather than replacing public pensions, enhanced retirement systems form a critical second pillar — strengthening financial resilience across both Nationals and expatriates, while supporting Saudi Arabia’s broader economic transformation goals.

Key findings:

There are strong savings instincts across Saudi Arabia, which could be better channelled into retirement-appropriate vehicles.

75% have started saving or planning for retirement but only: 57% regularly save or invest 24% contribute to pensions or long-term savings plans



Saudi nationals feel the benefit from public pensions, while expats can face structural gaps and uncertainty.

59% of KSA nationals feel prepared

Just 41% of KSA expats feel prepared

Immediate cost pressures and public pensions reduce urgency to actively save

42% worry about insufficient emergency savings

Retirement is not a top financial priority for nationals: Only 19% of nationals rank retirement saving in their top 3 priorities However, it’s the first for expats (30%).



Workers in Saudi Arabia are willing to save for retirement, but need access, clarity and guidance.

21% of nationals confident in understanding options

Key barriers: 36% don’t know where to get unbiased information 32% don’t know how much to save 26% don’t know available options

Demand for support is strong: 92% would save more with better incentives



There’s a heavy reliance on personal savings to fund retirement

50% expect to rely on personal savings/investments

Only 6% expect to rely on employer schemes

36% of nationals plan to rely on public pensions

Asset mix highlights lack of long-term structure: 49% hold cash, 40% gold, 18% property



Strong appetite for reform and workplace pension solutions

95% of KSA nationals find defined-contribution (DC) workplace schemes appealing

91% of KSA nationals would consider participating

Impact of workplace schemes on retirement preparedness: Nationals: 78% feel prepared when they have a scheme vs. 58% without (+20pp) Expats: 82% prepared vs. 39% without (+43pp)



Notes: We surveyed 1,000 working individuals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), representative of the region’s two largest economies and populations. Together, these markets provide a strong lens through which to understand retirement attitudes across the GCC more broadly.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate

Media Contacts:

Bart Nash

Bart.Nash@BlackRock.com

Risk Warnings

Capital at risk. The value of investments and the income from them can fall as well as rise and are not guaranteed. Investors may not get back the amount originally invested.

Important Information

This material is for distribution to Professional, Qualified Clients and Investors only.

This document is marketing material and will expire 12 months after issue.

The information contained in this document, does not constitute and should not be construed as an offer of, invitation or proposal to make an offer for, recommendation to apply for or an opinion or guidance on a financial product, service and/or strategy. Whilst great care has been taken to ensure that the information contained in this document is accurate, no responsibility can be accepted for any errors, mistakes or omissions or for any action taken in reliance thereon. You may only reproduce, circulate and use this document (or any part of it) with the consent of BlackRock.

The information contained in this document is for information purposes only. It is not intended for and should not be distributed to, or relied upon by, members of the public.

The information contained in this document, may contain statements that are not purely historical in nature but are “forward-looking statements”. These include, amongst other things, projections, forecasts or estimates of income. These forward-looking statements are based upon certain assumptions, some of which are described in other relevant documents or materials. If you do not understand the contents of this document, you should consult an authorised financial adviser.

For investors in Dubai (DIFC):

The information contained in this document is intended strictly for Professional Clients as defined under the Dubai Financial Services Authority (“DFSA”) Conduct of Business (COB) Rules.

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited -Dubai Branch is a DIFC Foreign Recognised Company registered with the DIFC Registrar of Companies (DIFC Registered Number 546), with its office at Unit L15 - 01A, ICD Brookfield Place, Dubai International Financial Centre, PO Box 506661, Dubai, UAE, and is regulated by the DFSA to engage in the regulated activities of ‘Advising on Financial Products’ and ‘Arranging Deals in Investments’ in or from the DIFC, both of which are limited to units in a collective investment fund (DFSA Reference Number F000738).

For investors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

This material is for distribution to Institutional and Qualified Clients (as defined by the Implementing Regulations issued by Capital Market Authority) only and should not be relied upon by any other persons.

Issued by BlackRock Saudi Arabia, authorised and regulated by the Capital Market Authority (License Number 18-192-30). Registered office: 7976 Salim Ibn Abi Bakr Shaikan St, 2223 West Umm Al Hamam District Riyadh, 12329 Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Tel: +966 11 838 3600. CR No, 1010479419. For your protection telephone calls are usually recorded. Please refer to the Capital Market Authority website for a list of authorised activities conducted by BlackRock Saudi Arabia.

In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, this document is a “securities advertisement” for the purposes of the Investment Funds Regulations (“IFRs”) issued by the Board of the Saudi Arabian Capital Market Authority and is being sent solely to persons to whom a private placement of a foreign fund may lawfully be made in accordance with the IFRs. It is not an offering document for the purposes of the IFRs and should not be construed as such.

Any research in this document has been procured and may have been acted on by BlackRock for its own purpose. The results of such research are being made available only incidentally. The views expressed do not constitute investment or any other advice and are subject to change. They do not necessarily reflect the views of any company in the BlackRock Group or any part thereof and no assurances are made as to their accuracy.

This document is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or invitation to anyone to invest in any BlackRock funds and has not been prepared in connection with any such offer.

© 2026 BlackRock, Inc. All Rights reserved. BLACKROCK, BLACKROCK SOLUTIONS and iSHARES are trademarks of BlackRock, Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are those of their respective owners.