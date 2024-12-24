97% of UAE Consumers plan to travel during the upcoming winter and spring holidays.

The majority of them are willing to spend more for a high-end travel experience, with personalized experiences (78%), private transportation (74%), and first-class/luxury accommodation (66%) being the most popular travel preferences.

When it comes to gift giving, live experiences are popular during the upcoming winter and spring holidays: 74% of UAE Consumers prefer to receive an experiential gift rather than a physical gift.

Among those who plan to gift experiences, entertainment (68%) and travel (66%) experiences are the most popular gift choices.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – American Express Middle East has unveiled the results of its Trendex Survey*, painting a vivid picture of the travel, shopping and entertainment trends for the upcoming winter and spring holidays in the UAE. The survey reveals that there is a strong demand for luxury and personalized travel experiences amongst majority of UAE consumers, with experiential gifting also highly popular.

Saud Swar, American Express Middle East's Chief Business Officer, shared his insights on the findings, "Our Trendex Survey reveals a strong interest among UAE Consumers for high-end travel during the upcoming winter and spring holidays, with respondents willing to spend more on leisure, premium services, exploring new destinations, and visiting family and friends. Physical gifts are popular, but we are also seeing a strong interest in experiential gifts, particularly in entertainment and travel. American Express Middle East is following these trends to offer benefits and services that align with our customers' expectations and aspirations. Whether it's everyday purchases or a luxury holiday, our Card Members can rely on American Express for world-class benefits and customer service."

Key Findings:

Holiday Travel: Luxury and Personalized Experiences prioritized

With the holiday season approaching, 97% of UAE Consumers plan to travel during the upcoming winter and spring holidays and plan to spend an average of AED 7,7641. Key motivations for travelling include for leisure (61%), exploring new destinations (56%), and visiting family and friends (48%). While on their trip, travelers are willing to spend more for personalized experiences (78%), private transportation (74%), and first-class/luxury accommodations (66%).

Holiday Shopping: Strong interest for experiences like travel and entertainment

Experiences are emerging as highly sought-after presents. While physical gifts still hold appeal, there's a strong trend toward experiential gifting, with 74% of UAE surveyed consumers preferring to receive a live experience or event as a gift rather than a physical gift. Among those who plan to gift experiences, entertainment (68%), travel (66%), and food/beverage experiences (56%) top the list of preferred experiential gifts, reflecting a desire for gifting memories and shared moments. Amongst physical gifts, UAE consumers are more inclined towards gifting sentimental items such as handmade gifts or family heirloom pieces.

Holiday Entertainment: A strong desire for togetherness and festive celebrations this holiday season

This holiday season, togetherness and festive celebrations are top of mind. The survey reveals a strong emphasis on connection, with respondents prioritizing time and celebrations with loved ones. More than 52% of respondents strongly agreed that winter and spring holidays make them want to be with family and friends, 62% want to host gatherings at home and 48% want to host family and friends for extended holiday stays. In terms of engaging experiences, holiday festivals and markets top the list of planned activities for 58% of the respondents, highlighting a desire for immersive and engaging experiences.

1 This average amount takes into account respondents' personal and family situation.

About the Amex Trendex Survey

The Amex Trendex is a trend indicator that measures the perceptions of consumers, small businesses, and merchants on topics such as spending, saving, travel, and more. This survey does not reflect American Express customer spending data or trends.

The survey was conducted between October 24 – November 4, 2024 among 502 UAE Consumers with an income requirement of 150,000 AED. The interviews were conducted online.

About American Express Middle East

American Express began operations in the MENA region in 1959 and set up its first office in Bahrain in 1977. In 1992, AEME was established in Bahrain as a joint venture company owned by American Express and Mawarid Investment Limited. Today, American Express Middle East employs a very diverse workforce of more than 600 employees, covering its consumer card, corporate payments and merchant businesses across the Middle East and North Africa region.

American Express Middle East is a payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and empower businesses across the Middle East and North Africa.

