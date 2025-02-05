DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Property Finder, the leading property portal in the MENA region, has announced market performance highlights for January 2025, offering valuable insights into the real estate landscape.

According to Property Finder’s proprietary data, 14,238 transactions were recorded, leading to a 23% increase compared to January 2024. The value of these transactions increased by 24%, totalling to AED 44.4 billion.

Key data highlights:

Ownership Insights:

Sales property type Preferences in January 2025 Tenants' property type Preferences January 2025

31% of people who seek to own or invest in properties were searching for one-bedroom units, with 37% showing an inclination for two-bedroom apartments and 15% for studios.

Seekers for villas/townhouses included 37% searching for three-bedroom units and 50% for four-bedroom or larger options.

Popular areas for apartment ownership were Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Village Circle, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and Palm Jumeirah.

Dubai Hills Estate, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Land, Al Furjan and Damac Hills 2 were the most desired areas to own villas/townhouses.

Rental Trends:

Preferred No. of bedrooms for renting Apartments in January Preferred No. of bedrooms for renting Villas/Townhouses in January

Roughly 59% of tenants looking for apartments preferred furnished properties, while 39% turned to unfurnished options.

Tenants who sought villas/townhouses showed a difference in preference, with around 48% searching for unfurnished units and 52% going for furnished properties.

When searching for apartments, 33.4% of tenants were looking for one-bedroom units, while 33% expressed a preference for two-bedroom apartments and 21% for studios.

42% of tenants looked for three-bedroom villas and 35% searched for four-bedroom or larger options.

Top areas searched to rent apartments included Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay and Deira.

Jumeirah, Dubai Hills Estate, Damac Hills 2, Al Barsha, and Al Furjan were popular when it came to searches to rent villas/townhouses.

Off-plan vs Existing Market:

The Total Number of Sales Transactions The Total Value of The Sales Transactions

In January 2025, the existing market recorded approximately 6,918 transactions, up from 5,185 transactions in January 2024, reflecting a 32% increase in volume and a 41% increase in value.

In terms of value, Palm Jebel Ali recorded AED 2.1 billion across 95 deals, while Al Yelayiss 1 saw a remarkable jump, reaching AED 1.7 billion, up from AED 102 million.

The off-plan market experienced a slight decline of 1.3% in transaction value, recording AED 15.1 billion, compared to AED 15.3 billion in January 2024. This minor dip marks the first decline in off-plan transaction value in three years.

However, the number of off-plan transactions continued to rise, increasing by around 15%, accounting for 52% of total transactions in January 2025.

Cherif Sleiman, Chief Revenue Officer at Property Finder, said, “As we come out of a dynamic year, January 2025 marked a series of significant milestones in the UAE’s real estate sector, combined with a resilient momentum. Recent initiatives, such as Dubai Land Department’s expansion of freehold ownership, are reshaping the landscape by unlocking new opportunities for investors and homeowners. At the same time, the Central Bank of the UAE’s focus on responsible lending will foster a more stable financial environment, reinforcing long-term market growth. These developments, aligned with the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033, signal a transformative phase for the industry - one we will continue to track as we provide home-seekers with accurate insights that drive informed decision-making.

As a lighthouse company in the region, Property Finder remains committed to delivering data-driven intelligence that empowers home seekers, investors, and developers to navigate this evolving market with confidence.”

All the latest information for top listings and communities are available on Data Guru by Property Finder that can be accessed at https://www.propertyfinder.ae/ or on the Property Finder app, available for download on Google Play and Apple Store.

-Ends-

About Property Finder

Property Finder is a pioneering property portal in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, dedicated to shaping an inclusive future for real estate while spearheading the region’s growing tech ecosystem. At its core is a clear and powerful purpose: To change living for good in the region. Founded on the value of great ambitions, Property Finder connects millions of property seekers with thousands of real estate professionals every day. The platform offers a seamless and enriching experience, empowering both buyers and renters to make informed decisions.

Since its inception in 2007, Property Finder has evolved into a trusted partner for developers, brokers, and home seekers. As a lighthouse tech company, it continues to create an environment where people can thrive and contribute meaningfully to the transformation of real estate in MENA.

For more information, please contact:

Weber Shandwick

propertyfinder@webershandwick.com