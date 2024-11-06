Cyber Incidents is #1 with 47% of responses. Business Interruption is #2 with 29% of responses.

Changes in Legislation and Regulation is #3 with 24% of responses. Climate Change is #4 with 23% of responses.

Market Developments is #5 with 20% of responses.

Addressing these top risks can strengthen the sector’s resilience and continue to thrive amidst evolving challenges.

Johannesburg – The Allianz Risk Barometer 2024 has identified the top five risks facing the professional services industry, underscoring critical challenges that necessitate immediate attention and proactive measures. The top risks include cyber incidents, business interruption, changes in legislation and regulation, climate change, and market developments. These risks pose significant threats to the stability and growth of the sector in Africa and the Middle East. The report, based on insights from over 3,000 risk management professionals and business leaders, highlights the growing importance of addressing these risks to ensure business continuity and safeguard against potential disruptions.

1. Cyber Incidents (#1, 47% of responses)

Cyber incidents maintain the top position as the most pressing risk for the professional services industry. The increasing sophistication of cyber-attacks and the rise of ransomware pose substantial threats to data security and operational integrity. To mitigate these risks, firms must invest in robust cybersecurity measures, including advanced encryption, multi-factor authentication, and regular security audits. Employee training programs to recognize and respond to cyber threats are also crucial in enhancing organizational resilience.

2. Business Interruption (#2, 29% of responses)

Business interruption emerges as a new risk, reflecting concerns about the continuity of operations amid unforeseen disruptions. In the professional services industry, interruptions can lead to significant financial losses and reputational damage. Developing comprehensive business continuity plans, diversifying supply chains, and leveraging cloud-based solutions for remote work can help mitigate the impact of business interruptions. Regular testing and updating of these plans ensure preparedness for potential disruptions.

3. Changes in Legislation and Regulation (#3, 24% of responses)

Changes in legislation and regulation remain a persistent concern. The dynamic regulatory environment in many regions, including Africa and the Middle East, requires firms to stay vigilant and adaptable. Proactive engagement with regulatory bodies, continuous monitoring of legal developments, and investing in compliance management systems can help firms navigate these changes effectively. Legal advisory teams and compliance officers play a vital role in ensuring adherence to evolving regulations.

4. Climate Change (#4, 23% of responses)

Climate change has surfaced as a new risk, highlighting its broader impact on the professional services industry. Climate-related disruptions can affect office locations, supply chains, and overall business operations. Implementing sustainability initiatives, reducing carbon footprints, and developing climate-resilient strategies are essential for mitigating this risk. Firms should also consider integrating climate risk assessments into their broader risk management frameworks to ensure comprehensive preparedness.

5. Market Developments (#5, 20% of responses)

Market developments, another new risk identified in 2024, emphasize the need for agility in responding to economic fluctuations and competitive pressures. To navigate market volatility, firms should invest in market research, diversify their service offerings, and adopt flexible business models. Strategic planning and scenario analysis can help firms anticipate market changes and adjust their strategies accordingly. Building strong client relationships and maintaining a robust network of partners can also enhance market resilience.

By addressing these top risks with strategic and proactive measures, the professional services industry in Africa and the Middle East can strengthen its resilience and continue to thrive amidst evolving challenges.

View the Allianz Risk Barometer methodology and full global and country risk rankings

About the Allianz Risk Barometer

The Allianz Risk Barometer is an annual business risk ranking compiled by Allianz Group’s corporate insurer Allianz Commercial, together with other Allianz entities. It incorporates the views of 3,069 risk management experts in 92 countries and territories including CEOs, risk managers, brokers and insurance experts and is being published for the 13th time.

