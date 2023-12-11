Subheadings:

Kuwait: PROCAPITA, a leading regional HR consultancy firm, has released its first GCC 2023 Talent Report, providing a comprehensive analysis of the evolving talent landscape within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The annual report delves into crucial aspects of job seekers and talents, such as job search and career transition, future outlook, career motivation, compensation and preferences, and recruitment experience.



PROCAPITA leveraged a well-structured survey for the report, engaging a large pool of talent across the GCC, with more than 3000 people taking part, including active job seekers and individuals not currently seeking employment. The findings offer a comprehensive perspective on the dynamic factors influencing talent in the region.



Commenting on the report, Mr. Mohammad Abu Al-Rob, the CEO of PROCAPITA and founder of ZENITHR, underscored PROCAPITA's dedication to supporting clients and the community through cutting-edge HR solutions. He emphasized the report's efficacy as a valuable resource for business leaders and HR professionals, providing insights into the methods employed by talents and job seekers throughout their job search journey, gauging their readiness for career transitions, and the factors influencing their job search, in addition to offering an analysis of talent preferences, specifically pertaining to compensation. It presents crucial observations and opinions, supported by visuals collected from job seekers, detailing their experiences in the recruitment journey.



Abu Al-Rob further stressed the collaborative efforts with PROCAPITA strategic partners ZENITHR and Thomas International, aiming to deliver top-tier HR intelligence and employee assessments. Expressing heartfelt gratitude for the continued support from partners and stakeholders, he affirmed a steadfast commitment to providing optimal value.



Key Findings of the Report:



1. Job Search & Career Transition



Talent Seeking New Job Opportunities: With the GCC's labor market experiencing significant growth, 43% of surveyed talent is actively seeking new job opportunities. The UAE and KSA lead with 59% and 57%, respectively. Oman has seen a significant 50% surge in individuals actively seeking new job opportunities in the past 1-6 months, contrasting with the previous year when Omanis held the highest average job tenure, as outlined in PROCAPITA's 2022 Annual Report.



Career Transition: 49% of job seekers are considering transitioning into a different field, reflecting the dynamic changes in industries, especially in Saudi Arabia, the fastest-growing economy in the GCC, where unemployment dropped to 8%, according to the International Monetary Fund.



Preferred Channels for Job Seekers: Professional networking platforms like LinkedIn are the most preferred channels for job seekers, scoring 8.1, followed by referrals through professional connections at 6.6.

2. Future Outlook



Artificial Intelligence and Job Displacement: According to the survey, 68% of respondents are not concerned about job displacement by AI, while 32% believe their jobs could be displaced in the next ten years.



3. Career Motivation



Relocation Appetite and Motivators: 65% of job seekers are considering relocation, driven by better job opportunities (88%) and flexible sponsorship regulations (58%).



Preferred Destinations to Relocate: The UAE tops the list, with 74% of job-seeking talent favoring it, followed by KSA (68%) and Qatar (63%).



Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI): Approximately 70% of organizations consider the efforts to promote DEI. The survey showed that 75% believe it to be valuable when considering new job opportunities. In Qatar, 81% of surveyed talent value DEI, the highest in the GCC, while Oman has the lowest rate at 55%.



4. Compensation and Preferences

Fairness in Compensation: 29% of talent believe their efforts are compensated fairly. Qatar leads with 35%, followed by Oman and KSA at 31% and 27%, respectively.

Flexible Work Arrangements: In Kuwait and KSA, talent is more likely to trade part of their compensation for flexible work arrangements, standing at 74% and 70%, respectively. On the other hand, talents in the UAE are the least likely to do so, at 58%.



5. Recruitment Experience



Quality of Job Opportunities: According to the survey, 61% of job seekers believe interview questions fail to capture job role requirements. This can be attributed to talent's skills being different from those required for advertised jobs, which presents recruiters with challenges in aligning job roles with candidates' expectations. In addition, less competitive salary and benefits offers, along with vagueness in job descriptions, may be reasons that more clearly explain unsatisfactory evaluation scores.



Assessments During the Hiring Process: 68% of job seekers in the GCC underwent assessments during the hiring process. The UAE leads, with 80% undergoing both technical and behavioral assessments. On the other hand, Kuwait reported the lowest at 64%.



To access the full GCC 2023 Talent Report, visit https://pro-capita.com/reports/procapita-talent-report-gcc-2023/