The announcement of Disneyland Abu Dhabi is a game-changer and consolidates Yas Island’s position at the top of the list

Etihad Rail, leasehold-to-freehold changes, and major infrastructure projects are expected to support rising prices in Al Reem and Al Reef

New and emerging hotspots include Ghantoot, Al Hudayriyat Island, and Al Shamkha

Abu Dhabi – In the opening months of 2025, Abu Dhabi’s residential real estate market has demonstrated robust growth, with several key areas experiencing heightened demand and promising prospects for continued price appreciation. This projected rise in pricing is expected to be driven by a combination of limited housing supply, strategic infrastructure developments, and a growing influx of both local and international investors.

Oia Properties, a leading residential brokerage headquartered in the capital, highlights the UAE real estate market’s stability amidst ongoing global economic turbulence. Innovations in digital banking, increasing investor confidence, and incentives such as the Golden Visa are contributing to unprecedented levels of foreign investment. This creates significant demand, particularly for developments from trusted developers, many of which are top-performing projects represented by Oia.

Currently, the market is seeing a wave of high-profile branded partnerships, including Elie Saab on Reem Island, ORA at Ghantoot, and Brabus Island, the premium luxury brand by Mercedes. Strategic collaborations with leading hospitality brands like St. Regis Hotels & Resorts (Maryah Island), Mandarin Oriental (Saadiyat Island), and W Hotels (Al Maryah Island) further elevate Abu Dhabi’s appeal, with more partnerships in the pipeline. These developments set a high benchmark for quality and investor confidence.

Oia Properties identifies the following top-performing residential areas and the unique lifestyle amenities supporting their rising popularity. According to Oia’s leadership, these neighborhoods are poised for sustained growth, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s dynamic urban expansion and appeal as a premier investment destination.

1. Yas Island

Oia Properties comments: “A world-class tourism and leisure hub, Yas Island’s recent announcement of Disneyland Abu Dhabi is a major touristic coup, and yet another reason why Yas is one of Abu Dhabi’s most dynamic residential investment destinations. The integration of premium residences, plus the existing exhilaration from Ferrari World and Yas Marina Circuit makes the island uniquely appealing, especially with limited hotel inventory. Clients therefore benefit from outstanding ROI in short-term lettings and vacation rentals.”

Average Sale Price (Q1 2025): AED 1,500 to 2,100 per sqft

AED 1,500 to 2,100 per sqft Starting Price: AED 800,000 for studio apartments

AED 800,000 for studio apartments Capital Appreciation Outlook (2025–26): 9/10 – Disneyland Abu Dhabi and limited hotel inventory put Yas in prime position

2. Al Reem Island

Oia Properties comments: “The jurisdictional expansion of Al Reem Island by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) has elevated its status as a premier waterfront community open to investors of all nationalities. Its combination of urban living and preserved natural landscapes appeals to families, expatriates, and end-users. With no municipal restrictions and a strong rental market, the island is a preferred destination for our savvy clients.”

Average Sale Price (Q1 2025): AED 1,400 to 2,000 per sqft

AED 1,400 to 2,000 per sqft Starting Price: AED 700,000 for studio apartments

AED 700,000 for studio apartments Capital Appreciation Outlook (2025–26): 8/10 – driven by Etihad Rail and infrastructure growth

3. Al Hudayriyat Island

This emerging Modon community offers a seamless transition between natural landscapes and urban connectivity. Its unique blend of upscale living and strategic location continues to attract discerning end-users and forward-thinking investors.

Oia Properties comments: “With Modon’s standout projects, including Surf Abu Dhabi and Velodrome, prices on Hudayriyat Island are set to increase in 2025 and beyond. It’s fast becoming one of the most desired destinations to live, play, eat, and stay.”

Average Sale Price (Q1 2025): AED 1,400 to 2,100 per sqft

AED 1,400 to 2,100 per sqft Starting Price: AED 2 million for one-bedroom apartments

AED 2 million for one-bedroom apartments Capital Appreciation Outlook (2025–26): 8/10 – supported by strong off-plan demand

4. Al Raha Beach

Oia Properties comments: “Al Raha Beach remains one of Abu Dhabi’s most established waterfront communities. Driven primarily by high-demand secondary market activity and selective off-plan launches, the area continues to attract a broad international audience. It offers strong resale value and mature infrastructure.”

Average Sale Price (Q1 2025): 1,260 to 1,490 per sqft

1,260 to 1,490 per sqft Starting Price: AED 1 million

AED 1 million Capital Appreciation Outlook (2025–26): 7/10 –due to off-plan sales opportunities

5. Saadiyat Island

Oia Properties comments: “Saadiyat remains a perennial favourite due to its aspirational blend of luxury living and cultural experiences. The Louvre Abu Dhabi continues to be a decisive factor for many clients. It appeals strongly to High-Net-Worth and Ultra-High-Net-Worth individuals from the UK, France, Russia, and China. We recommend Saadiyat for long-term investors seeking strong capital appreciation.”

Average Sale Price (Q1 2025): AED 1,800 to 3,400 per sqft

AED 1,800 to 3,400 per sqft Starting Price: AED 1.3 million for studio apartments

AED 1.3 million for studio apartments Capital Appreciation Outlook (2025–26): 7/10 – driven by sustained investor confidence

Emerging Real Estate Hotspots to Watch

Ghantoot

Oia Properties comments: “Once overlooked, Ghantoot is now in the spotlight with the launch of ‘Bayn’ by ORA. Strategically located between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, this coastal development offers beachfront villas and townhouses with expansive green spaces. We anticipate a surge in demand and steady value appreciation.”

Starting Price: AED 2.7 million for a 3-bedroom townhouse

Al Reef

Oia Properties comments: “Al Reef’s transition from leasehold to freehold makes it more accessible to first-time buyers. Its family-friendly environment, affordability, and proximity to the airport, Al Raha Beach, and Yas Island enhance its appeal.”

Starting Price: AED 500,000–600,000 for studio apartments

Masdar City

Oia Properties comments, “This unique hub for sustainability and innovation is popular with eco-conscious professionals and their familes, who are also drawn by the cutting-edge technology and wallet-friendly payment plans. The Masdar City Freezone, home to over 1,000 companies also makes this destiation a great choice for a range of employees from high-impact organizations.”

Starting Price: AED 1 million for studio apartments

Al Shamkha

Oia Properties comments, “A suburban residential neighborhood, Al Shamkha is gaining traction with the Q4 2025 handover of Fay Al Reeman. Spacious villas and plots from Aldar are popular with UAE nationals seeking affordable, larger homes.”

Starting Price: AED 400,000 for studio apartments

Zayed City

Oia Properties comments: “Zayed City is rapidly evolving into a premier residential hub. The early handover of Cordoba (Bloom Living Phase 1) highlights its growing appeal. Part of Plan 2030, the district offers excellent infrastructure and amenities, with flexible payment plans driving strong demand.”

Starting Price: AED 600,000 for one-bedroom apartments

