Top challenges include using AI at work and managing inter-generational teams

With members engaging with 1.5 million pieces of content every minute on LinkedIn, professionals are turning to the platform for insights to navigate change and stay ahead

Saudi Arabia: Professionals in Saudi Arabia are overwhelmed by how quickly work is changing, with 88% searching for more support in navigating the change than ever before, according to new research from LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network. This pace of change has left 58% worried about being left behind.

The three most significant challenges facing workers whose job is changing are proving they can manage multi-generational teams (37%), integrating AI into daily work (36%) and working from the office successfully (30%).

Globally, LinkedIn data shows a 123% increase in posts mentioning flexible work* over the last two years; a topic continues to be top of mind for professionals as more companies evolve their return to office (RTO) mandates. Meanwhile, the use of LinkedIn Learning courses designed to build AI aptitude has spiked 117% over the last year among non-technical professionals**.

Professionals recognise experience alone isn’t enough

53% acknowledge that experience alone won’t carry them through. 39% say continuous learning is critical in getting ahead and 61% say they need guidance on the skills needed to navigate workplace change.

At the same time, only 34% feel they can rely on their manager to help navigate periods of change in their job, and 64% think their company is struggling to adapt to all the changes impacting work, highlighting that today’s workers need more help finding their path forward than ever before.

Searching for solutions to stay ahead

Professionals are turning to LinkedIn for the knowledge and skills to help them adapt to the rapid changes in the workplace. With expert insights, AI-powered coaching, and real-time news, LinkedIn has the tools they need to stay ahead.

Najat Abdalhadi, MENA LinkedIn Career Expert, says “The pace of change at work in the last few years could be seen as relentless– from flexible arrangements to AI integration. It’s therefore hardly surprising that the majority of professionals feel overwhelmed and worried about being left behind. It will be important for workers to stay informed, upskill and continuously learn, as taking these small but important steps will help them build the confidence needed to thrive in this evolving environment. Look for opportunities to take charge of your career development continuously, and not only when you want to look for a new opportunity, in order to stay agile”.

LinkedIn Career Expert tips for adapting to change and staying ahead:

Stay on top of change: Topics like AI and hybrid work are changing constantly. By staying up-to-date with the latest news and insights from trusted experts, such as LinkedIn Top Voices, you can better understand how these developments impact your daily work and what they might look like in the future. Staying current can prevent overwhelm and help you feel in control. Adopt a growth mindset: Change is hard and it’s okay to feel nervous, but try to approach the process with an open mind. With a willingness to learn, you can build knowledge in areas that will make navigating change easier. Take AI, for instance. Practicing prompt writing or using AI to take meeting notes will make it easier to use these tools in the future. LinkedIn has unlocked a series of Learning Courses such as Building an Adaptability Mindset in the Age of AI for free until 25th November 2024 and is also offering two complimentary professional certificates on Gen AI until the end of 2025. Embrace bitesize learning: Find easier ways to acquire new skills and knowledge so continuous learning feels more manageable. Professionals find short-form video the most helpful and engaging when looking for information (51%) – and it's rapidly growing on LinkedIn, with video uploads up 34% year-over-year.

LinkedIn data methodology

*Data measured from September 2022 to September 2024 of posts mentioning the keyword “flexible work” on LinkedIn. Incorporates global English-only posts.

**Indicates growth in unique LinkedIn learners during the time period. LinkedIn Learning courses are identified which are tagged and can be used to develop one of LinkedIn's taxonomy of 139 AI skills. Members who consumed these LinkedIn Learning courses are referred to as learners with AI aptitude. Non-technical functions exclude members mapped to one of the following functions: 'Engineering', 'Information Technology', 'Research', 'Education', 'Business Development' based on LinkedIn taxonomy.

Methodology

This research was conducted by Censuswide, with 1414 professionals in full-time or part-time employment in Saudi Arabia between 02.09.2024 and 11.09.2024. Censuswide abide by and employ members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles. Censuswide are members of the British Polling Council.

About LinkedIn

LinkedIn connects the world’s professionals to make them more productive and successful and transforms the way companies hire, learn, market, and sell. Our vision is to create economic opportunity for every member of the global workforce through the ongoing development of the world’s first Economic Graph. LinkedIn has over 1 billion members and has offices around the globe. www.linkedin.com / mobile.linkedin.com