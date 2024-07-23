First edition of Orascom Development Keys of Life focuses on ‘Redefining Community’ with a deep dive into the public perceptions of living environments from more than 3,600 respondents across MENA (including Egypt), Europe and the US.

Orascom Development Keys of Life research finds that 76% of people feel their best in a ‘place where they can live, play, and work’

Access Orascom Development Keys of Life at kol.orascomdevelopment.com

Egypt, Cairo: Orascom Development, the leading international developer known for creating vibrant, integrated communities in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, launched today Orascom Development Keys of Life. The new initiative is set to spark understanding and dialogue on developing thriving communities globally relevant to people’s evolving needs and aspirations - unlocking the essence of Orascom Development’s long-standing brand commitment to discover ‘life as it should be’.

In bringing this initiative to life, Orascom Development actively engages with community residents, industry leaders, experts, prospective homeowners, and the wider public across diverse demographics. A cornerstone of this initiative is the developer’s new research conducted by global market research and data analytics firm, YouGov, surveying more than 3,600 people across the Middle East and North Africa, Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States to explore global trends in how people prefer to live.

“Throughout Orascom Development’s 35-year history, we have recognized that developing thriving towns and aspirational destinations that resonate with the community requires a shared vision,” commented Omar El Hamamsy, Group CEO of Orascom Development. “The Orascom Development Keys of Life initiative opens a global dialogue to redefine community living and introduce a fresh perspective on the future of vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable communities.”

El Hamamsy continued: “Simply building communities is not enough. Traditional cities and towns are struggling with residents who don’t feel like they are in the right place. In our Orascom Development Keys of Life 2024 research, we found that 43% of people feel they are not living in their ideal location, with this number rising to 58% among young adults. This disconnect underscores the need for communities that cater to the evolving needs and aspirations of residents.”

The first edition in the Orascom Development Keys of Life 2024 research, Redefining Community, explores diverse perspectives about the meaning of community in the modern world. It underscores the enduring human need for connectedness, with a significant 80% of people highlighting the importance of a strong sense of community in their lives. This exploration into defining community considers three key areas:

‘Connecting Threads’ highlighting the importance of a shared sense of belonging

‘Wellness Leads the Way’ looking at the communal importance of health and wellbeing

‘Sharing Is Caring’ uncovering the impact of creating memories with shared experiences

Connecting Threads

Orascom Development Keys of Life research demonstrates that in today’s world, community is a multifaceted notion with various meanings for diverse global populations. However, the ‘connecting thread’ in defining community running across geographies and demographics is the intrinsic desire for a sense of ‘belonging and shared purpose’. The new research indicates that people across all geographies surveyed recognize the value of an interconnected community in navigating the complexities of modern life. Yet, there is a notable gap between people’s expectations of their integrated communities and the reality of what they receive.

Orascom Development Keys of Life Section Highlights

More than eight out of 10 people (83%) define community as a place ‘where I feel a sense of belonging to something bigger and have a shared purpose’.

Signaling a clear indication that diversity in community is important, three-quarters (75%) of people define community as ‘the combination of diverse cultures, backgrounds and experiences’, with 79% of respondents recognizing community as ‘the people I live with and nearby – regardless of whether they are similar or different to me’.

When evaluating gaps in people’s expectations and reality about community, research found double-digit gaps in ‘health and wellbeing’, ‘privacy’ and ‘security’, with a nine-point gap in the sense of ‘comfort’ that communities are expected to provide.

Wellness Leads the Way

As individuals engage in community living, preferences reflect the prioritization of health-conscious choices, exercise, and mindfulness practices within a community setting. In addition to having access to exercise facilities as they age, most community residents consider the area in which they live as a potential source of physical and mental well-being.

Orascom Development Keys of Life Section Highlights

Wellness-focused living is the most appealing way to live for 78% of respondents.

84% of people would like green spaces or parks nearby when they grow older to enjoy outdoor activities, while 87% state that proximity to beaches, lakes or other water elements improves their state of mind.

Recognizing a holistic approach to wellness, beyond healthcare and exercise facilities, 75% of people value healthy eating habits as they age, with easy access to farm-to-table produce.

Sharing is Caring

Strong communities serve as the bedrock of modern living. In a world of constant change, connection and purpose help to foster meaningful relationships and create memories. According to the Orascom Development Keys of Life research, approximately three out of four people (76%) view community is about creating shared experiences and having common activities and hobbies.

Orascom Development Keys of Life Section Highlights

From the research respondents, 72% of 45+ year olds prioritize creating meaningful moments to connect with loved ones, rising to 80% among those aged between 18 and 34.

As people seek shared experiences, 68% of people say that opportunities to volunteer in their community are important to them.

The focus on connection extends beyond the individual, with heightened concerns about the environment. 70% of people are concerned about the impact of climate change on their everyday lives.

The Orascom Development Keys of Life initiative incorporates insights from subject matter experts, recognizing the value of diverse perspectives in crafting communities of the future.

El Hamamsy concluded, “Our new Orascom Development Keys of Life initiative captures our dedication to understanding the evolving needs and aspirations of people. By incorporating insights from experts like Julia Backhouse, Founder of Flux Architects and Associate Professor at the Bartlett School of Architecture at UCL, we can integrate new architectural and design principles into our developments that elevate our approach to integrated towns. This initiative is more than just a research endeavour; it’s about extending our commitment to continuously improving the quality of life and fostering a sense of belonging in every community we develop.”

