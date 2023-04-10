Norway tops global Live Video Experience

Canada scores the highest across the Americas

South Korea leads for Live Video Experience in Asia Pacific

Live Video streaming market will reach $4.3 billion by 2028

Jeddah: OpenSignal recently published a report on the live video experience of mobile users. The first-of-its-kind in the industry, the report is based on years of extensive research and development conducted across more than 100 global markets.

The report aligns with OpenSignal’s aim to help telecom providers enhance their network performance and provide the best user experience by providing and analyzing data on network performance and mobile device experience.

Previously, OpenSignal issued a report on users’ experience of playing real-time multiplayer games over mobile networks, when streaming recorded video, communicating in group video calls, or with over-the-top voice applications.

The latest report sheds light on the live video experience, revealing the difference between watching live events and viewing videos on social media platforms, on-demand TV shows, movies, or other forms of pre-recorded video. (read the full report here: https://www.opensignal.com/reports/2023/02/live-video-experience-in-mobile-sports-news-and-game-streaming).

Streaming live events is one of the most significant challenges that streaming companies face due to the need for a robust back-end infrastructure that ensures reliable and high-quality, real-time distribution.

The report, titled “The Live Video Experience – in Mobile Sports, News and Game Streaming,” emphasized the importance of the live experience for mobile users because if there are any delays or glitches in the production process or network, it can significantly impact users' overall experience. For example, if a user hears their neighbors cheer a winning goal in a football match, or a batter getting caught during a cricket match before they get to see it themselves, it can ruin their enjoyment of the event.

To evaluate the live video experience, OpenSignal conducted tests measuring the mobile network performance, the results of which reflected the quality of the live video viewing experience for mobile users around the world, in addition to conducting a comparison of the live video streaming experience using the world's largest streaming platforms, such as YouTube Live and Twitch.

The results of the report revealed that Norway has the best overall live video experience in the world with a score of 55.3 points, surpassing the Netherlands by 1.2 points and closely followed by Sweden and Denmark with scores of 53.6 and 53.7 points, respectively. European markets dominated the global top 20 list, with only three markets outside of Europe - South Korea, Taiwan, and Canada – making it to the list.

In the Asia Pacific region, South Korea topped the rankings with a score of 51.4 points, followed by Taiwan (49.7 points) in the second place, and Singapore and Japan in the third place with scores of 48.7- 49.1 points. Papua New Guinea came last with a score of 26.8 points.

Across the Americas, Canada ranked first as the country with the best live video experience with a score of 49.6 points, while Uruguay scored the highest in Central and South America with 45.8 points. The US, meanwhile, scored 40.7 points, ranking sixth in the region, tying with Argentina, which scored 40.8 points and Brazil (38.9 points).

The total global live video broadcasting market is expected to reach $4.3 billion by 2028, up from nearly $1 billion in 2021, which means a rapid compound annual growth rate of 23.5%, according to Vantage Market Research.

According to the OpenSignal report, the most popular types of live video streaming services included live sports broadcasts, sports news, gaming broadcasts and streams, news coverage and events, as well as entertainment shows such as concerts, festivals, and variety shows produced by individual creators on social media or streaming platforms as well as live shows and product reviews via social media.

The report indicated that live streams provide a more interactive experience for mobile users than pre-recorded content because they facilitate communication and engagement between broadcasters and their audience, as well as opportunities for online creators and influencers to share their content in real-time and monetize it through donations from their online communities during streams or through advertising revenues or sponsorship deals.

A live video is an excellent tool for creators to showcase their content while being spontaneous. They don't need to restrict themselves to their studios, with access to specialized technical equipment. Live streaming is also user-friendly, especially for mobile users, due to its increased accessibility. People can connect to live video streams from anywhere as long as they have a mobile signal, making it easier for organizations and businesses to reach a wider audience.

