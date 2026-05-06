DUBAI ­─­ Marsh (NYSE: MRSH) has published its 2025 Global Transactional Risk Insurance Report, which shows M&A deal value across the Middle East increased in 2025, driven by GCC activity, with the UAE identified as one of the region’s M&A frontrunners.

At the same time, while transactional risk insurance pricing rose across most global markets, the Middle East stood out in 2025 for historically low premium rates, underscoring the region’s appeal for dealmakers using insurance to support execution.

The report points to strong domestic and outbound deal activity across the region. Marsh received more than 100 warranty and indemnity (W&I) insurance inquiries across the Middle East (inc Africa) in 2025 with domestic transactions accounted for 44% of deals placed, with outbound deals at 32% and inbound deals at 24%.

Nirav Modi, Private Equity and M&A Leader, Middle East and Africa, Marsh, said: “Marsh’s 2025 data highlights how transactional risk solutions are becoming a key enabler of deal activity across the region. The UAE stands out with a strong and diversified pipeline of opportunities spanning sectors such as technology, infrastructure, energy transition and financial services, underpinned by its clear strategic growth agenda. While pricing has risen in many global markets, the Middle East remains attractively priced, positioning warranty and indemnity (W&I) insurance as a practical tool for cleaner execution, more efficient risk allocation and greater certainty in increasingly complex transactions. Despite a more sensitive global environment, the depth of opportunity in the UAE continues to support robust dealmaking momentum and sustained investor interest.”

Key Middle East insights

GCC activity drove regional growth: The report says M&A deal value across MEA increased in 2025, driven by activity in the GCC, with the UAE and identified one of the regional frontrunners. It links that growth to long-term economic diversification across the Gulf.



The report says M&A deal value across MEA increased in 2025, driven by activity in the GCC, with the UAE and identified one of the regional frontrunners. It links that growth to long-term economic diversification across the Gulf. The Middle East diverged from the global pricing trend: Globally, transactional risk insurance pricing rose in 2025, including a 16% year-on-year increase in North America, 5% in Europe and 8% in Asia. By contrast, the Middle East saw historically low premium rates, supporting the attractiveness and cost-effectiveness of W&I insurance in regional transactions.



Globally, transactional risk insurance pricing rose in 2025, including a 16% year-on-year increase in North America, 5% in Europe and 8% in Asia. By contrast, the Middle East saw historically low premium rates, supporting the attractiveness and cost-effectiveness of W&I insurance in regional transactions. Cross-border activity remains a clear feature of the market: Marsh received more than 100 W&I insurance inquiries across the Middle East and Africa in 2025. Domestic transactions accounted for 44% of deals placed, with outbound deals at 32% and inbound deals at 24%, highlighting a market that is both locally active and internationally engaged.



Marsh received more than 100 W&I insurance inquiries across the Middle East and Africa in 2025. Domestic transactions accounted for 44% of deals placed, with outbound deals at 32% and inbound deals at 24%, highlighting a market that is both locally active and internationally engaged. Strategic buyers are shaping dealmaking: Strategic investors accounted for 61% of transactional risk insurance usage in the Middle East, versus 39% for financial buyers. This reflects the prominent role of corporates and sovereign wealth fund-backed buyers in complex regional transactions, including cross-border deals.



Strategic investors accounted for 61% of transactional risk insurance usage in the Middle East, versus 39% for financial buyers. This reflects the prominent role of corporates and sovereign wealth fund-backed buyers in complex regional transactions, including cross-border deals. The regional market is becoming more established: The report says the GCC is attracting growing attention from global private equity firms. It also notes that international advisory and law firms continued to establish a local presence, helping deepen awareness of W&I insurance among dealmakers, investors and advisers.



The report says the GCC is attracting growing attention from global private equity firms. It also notes that international advisory and law firms continued to establish a local presence, helping deepen awareness of W&I insurance among dealmakers, investors and advisers. Median deal size points to substantial transactions: Median deal size in Middle East and Africa reached US$390 million in 2025. The report also notes several larger transactions valued between US$1.5 billion and US$2.5 billion.



Median deal size in Middle East and Africa reached US$390 million in 2025. The report also notes several larger transactions valued between US$1.5 billion and US$2.5 billion. Outlook: Energy transition, high technology, real estate and the digital economy are identified as areas expected to remain active, with outbound investment also projected to stay strong. The report, which was compiled before the current Iran-related conflict, notes that geopolitical uncertainty in the region could affect M&A activity in 2026.

About Marsh

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Media contact:

Whilemina Prendergast

whilemina.prendergast@marsh.com