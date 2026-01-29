86% of CEOs globally were appointed to their first CEO role in 2025, and the average tenure for outgoing CEOs globally was 7.1 years

Middle East CEOs face similar performance pressures as peers worldwide and grapple with geopolitical complexity and accelerating transformation agendas

Dubai, UAE – Global leadership advisory firm Russell Reynolds Associates (RRA) today released its Global CEO Turnover Report 2025, highlighting elevated leadership change across major global stock indices.

The report recorded 234 CEO departures globally in 2025, a 16% year-on-year increase and 21% above the eight-year average, underscoring intensifying scrutiny on CEOs amid economic uncertainty, geopolitical complexity and accelerating transformation agendas.

Escalating pressures are reflected in contracting CEO tenures. The data shows 11 CEO appointments globally in 2025 lasted less than a year, suggesting a growing demand from boards and investors for immediate results. Globally, the average CEO tenure in 2025 dropped to 7.1 years, a six-year low mirroring pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

Middle East CEOs respond to global pressures

CEOs across the Middle East are experiencing leadership pressures comparable to those shaping global turnover trends, with performance expectations and transformation mandates top priorities in the region.

“Middle East CEOs are operating under the same global forces driving record CEO turnover worldwide, from geopolitical shocks and investor scrutiny to accelerated transformation,” said Nicolas Manset, Head of the Middle East at Russell Reynolds Associates. “The Gulf continues to strengthen its position as a globally competitive business hub, attracting international capital, multinational headquarters and world-class executive talent. This vibrant business landscape presents significant opportunity, with leadership effectiveness serving as a decisive factor in sustaining growth and business advantage.”

Strategic succession and untapped leadership potential

Proactive and unbiased succession planning is more critical than ever. In 2025, the FTSE 100 saw a record proportion of internal CEO appointments and first-time leaders, with nine out of 10 CEOs appointed internally and all of them being first time CEOs. Elsewhere, the S&P 500 saw 70% of new CEOs appointed internally, and 79% were first-timers.

Progress in gender diversity for incoming leaders declined, with women representing 9% of incoming CEOs globally (down from 11% in 2024). Robust internal talent pipelines coupled with development and assessment opportunities help businesses and Boards access and benefit from the broadest possible pool of leadership talent . The value of this is increasingly recognised by stakeholders who continue to invest in internal candidates’ development.

Russell Reynolds Associates opened its Middle East office in 2015. The Dubai-based team advises leaders across all industries and functional areas, including board advisory, executive search, and leadership assessment and development.

Notes:

Russell Reynolds Associates’ Global Index of CEO Turnover tracks CEO departures from constituent companies of the following global stock indices: ASX 200, CAC 40, DAX, Euronext 100, FTSE 100, FTSE 250, HANG SENG, Nikkei 225, NSE Nifty 50, S&P 500, S&P/TSX Composite, STI and SMI. More data and analysis can be found at the dedicated Global Index of CEO Turnover section of the Russell Reynolds website at: https://www.russellreynolds.com/en/insights/reports-surveys/global-ceo-turnover-index

Classification of the reasons for CEO departures is derived from a comprehensive review of publicly available information, including news publications, official announcements, and relevant articles around the time of each CEO's departure announcement. This categorization is intended to provide insight into overarching trends and should be interpreted within the context of the best available information at the time of the analysis.

About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates (RRA) is a global leadership advisory firm. Our 500+ consultants in 47 offices work with public, private, and non-profit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today’s challenges and anticipate the digital, economic, and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture, and effectiveness, to identifying, assessing, and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. We exist to improve the way the world is led.

www.russellreynolds.com

Media Contacts

Email: RRA@bursonglobal.com