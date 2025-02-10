Dubai: Leading global recruitment firm Michael Page, part of FTSE 250-listed PageGroup, has released its highly anticipated 2025 Salary Guides, offering a comprehensive analysis of the UAE job market.

Drawing on in-depth research and real-time data across 17 industries, the guides provide valuable insights into hiring trends, salary benchmarks, and recruitment challenges facing businesses today.

UAE Job Market Trends

With salaries remaining a top concern for both employers and employees, understanding hiring trends has never been more critical.

According to the latest insights from Michael Page, skill shortages continue to be a key challenge for hiring managers. In the past year, 37% of business leaders reported difficulties in finding candidates with the right expertise, while almost one in three (30%) faced challenges in retaining talent. Nearly half (48%) cited aligning salary expectations with candidates as their biggest hurdle.

Jon Ede, Regional Director UAE at Michael Page, comments, “In today’s dynamic business landscape, companies are facing mounting pressure to attract and retain top talent.

The growing skills shortage, increased demand for specialised expertise, and changing employee expectations are forcing businesses to rethink their hiring strategies. Offering a well-rounded package – including benefits, career development opportunities, and workplace incentives – can help businesses stand out from the competition.”

Most In-Demand Roles in Banking and Finance

The UAE’s growing asset management sector, coupled with increased investor interest, regulatory advancements, and a rise in Family Offices and Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWIs), has fuelled demand for banking and finance roles.

Fundraising and institutional sales professionals are particularly sought after for their industry expertise and regional networks, with businesses. Meanwhile, compliance professionals with FSRA and DFSA authorisation are also in high demand, with Chief Compliance Officers and MLROs being one of the most sought out high paying roles.

Key Trends in Sales and Marketing

The UAE’s sales and marketing sector has also seen steady growth[CW1] , particularly within B2B industries. Increased investments in technology, real estate, energy, and logistics have contributed to a rising need for experienced professionals.

Key roles such as Business Development Manager, Chief Commercial Officer, and Strategic Sales Director remain highly sought after, with business development, key account management, and communications skills being particularly valuable.

Ede concludes, “The hiring landscape in the UAE is evolving rapidly, and businesses that embrace adaptability will be the ones to thrive. Employers who take a strategic approach, leveraging data-driven salary benchmarks, will position themselves for long-term success.”

For businesses looking to gain deeper hiring insights, download the Michael Page UAE Salary Guide here.

