The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region has taken the lead in worldwide branded residential development, accounting for 36% of new global signings – more than any other region – according to new data by the world’s leading branded residences advisory firm, Global Branded Residences (GBR). This surge marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of branded residences, as MENA solidifies its role as the fastest-growing market worldwide, driven by a sharp rise in fashion-branded and standalone projects.

In MENA, standalone projects (those without a hotel component) make up 31% of completed developments and account for 51% of the pipeline, meaning 45% of all branded residential projects in the region will soon be standalone. This compares to a global average of 36%, signifying the market has started to outgrow the assumption that branded residences must be attached to an operating hotel to succeed.

In parallel, fashion brands dominate the non-hotel segment in MENA, the only region worldwide where they hold the lead. They account for 51% of all non-hotel branded projects, nearly double the global average of 26%. Non-hotel brands more broadly are gaining strong momentum, now representing 30% of the regional pipeline compared to 24% of completed stock. This trend highlights the region’s growing appetite for design, fashion and automotive-driven concepts.

Fairmont is set to be the largest operator in the region, with 19 branded residential schemes across both completed and pipeline stages. The market is also welcoming a wave of new and emerging brands: jewellery brand, De Grisogono has climbed to number four in the regional pipeline with eight projects, while restaurant and hotel brand Nobu has entered the region with six developments underway.

Additional MENA statistics from GBR’s proprietary data include:

The branded residential market has reached 1,746 schemes – 779 completed projects and 967 in the pipeline

The MENA region accounts for nearly 13% of the existing global branded residential supply and 25% of pipeline projects, and continues to demonstrate strong demand across both resort and urban developments

Dubai is the undisputed global leader with almost 160 projects across completed and pipeline, surpassing powerhouses like Miami, New York and London by a significant margin

MENA currently has 99 completed projects and 241 projects in the pipeline

United Arab Emirates (UAE) takes the top spot in the region for both completed and pipeline projects, with 201 projects

Saudi Arabia and Egypt rank number two and three for pipeline position in MENA, with 43 projects and 32 projects respectively

In response to the region’s growth, GBR has established a dedicated presence in Dubai, led by Founder and Director Riyan Itani, who will present at the Branded Residences Forum at FHS World in Dubai this October.

GBR’s entry into the region builds on its unparalleled track record, having advised on over 150 projects across more than 45 countries, including many in the Middle East.

Riyan brings over two decades of experience in the region, with a portfolio that includes branded developments for Four Seasons, Mandarin Oriental, One&Only, Rosewood and Ritz-Carlton, among others.

“The Middle East has always been a beacon for branded residential excellence, and our launch here is both a continuation and evolution of our work in the region,” Riyan Itani said. “Having advised on some of the most ambitious and prestigious projects in across MENA, we are now doubling down on our commitment with dedicated in-market expertise and an expanded service offering.”

GBR’s data-driven approach and deep operator relationships have earned it a reputation as the go-to adviser for developers, investors and landowners creating branded residential ventures.

Itani added: “The growth trajectory for branded residences in the MENA remains robust, driven by visionary planning, sustained demand and the ever-increasing appeal of lifestyle-led real estate. GBR is uniquely positioned to help our clients maximise value by pairing data-led insights with a nuanced understanding of both global trends and local market dynamics.”

The expansion into the Middle East is part of GBR’s continued global growth, including its recent launch in Asia Pacific. GBR brings a unique, data-led approach to the industry, offering services including brand/operator selection and negotiation, feasibility and brand premium studies, product and pricing definition, and market positioning strategy.