Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has shared insight on how much Kuwaitis spent on travel during summer holiday this year.

Wego data showed that Kuwaiti travelers spent a monthly average of US$571.48 (KWD 174.60) per user on flights and hotel stays from June to August 2024. Based on past performance data on Wego, average travel spending per user in Kuwait typically peaks during the summer months, especially in June.

Wego observed a notable increase in spending on both international flights and local staycations in June, as many Kuwaitis began preparing for the school summer break and the Eid Adha holiday.

The Eid Adha celebration played a significant role in this surge, as it prompted many travelers to embark on trips, either returning to their hometowns or visiting family and friends in other countries. This cultural and religious occasion is traditionally a time for family gatherings, and travel demand typically peaks during this period, contributing to the overall increase in travel-related spending.

Wego’s data shows that Kuwaitis demonstrated a significant increase in travel spending, with a percentage growth of over 20% compared to the previous year. This data suggests a heightened desire among Kuwaitis to engage in travel experiences.

Average airfares on Wego for flights departing from Kuwait this summer are 36.42% lower compared to last year, providing Kuwaitis with greater savings and more affordable travel options. This price drop allows travelers to plan their summer holidays with increased flexibility and explore destinations at a reduced cost.

Top international destinations from Kuwait through summer 2024 based on Wego data include Egypt, India, Turkiye, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia.

