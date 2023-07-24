Abu Dhabi, UAE: Prediabetes, metabolic disorder, insulin resistance – these are the precursors of Type 2 diabetes, a life-damaging disease and a risk factor for many modern diseases.

Statistics from the World Health Organisation show that 422 million people across the world have diabetes. The UAE is also facing a silent health crisis, with Glucare Integrated Diabetes Center revealing that almost 15 percent of people in the UAE are suffering from prediabetes.

However, making a few simple lifestyle changes can help prevent prediabetes and further health complications. Livehealthy Live ‘Keys to Longevity: How to beat prediabetes’ aims to equip people with the knowledge and tools they need to take control of their health, prevent metabolic disorders and even reverse prediabetes and insulin resistance.

Kicking off the morning of health and wellness, integrative and functional dietitian Farah Hillou will speak about causes, prevention and getting back to good health, while Bhuvan Srinivasan, chief business officer of Ultrahuman health tech company, will provide an introduction to the benefits of continuous glucose monitoring.

Participants will then be treated to a dietician-approved, blood-sugar friendly snack and a specialty coffee or tea from Colnago, before being guided through a 20-minute, equipment-free, post-eating movement session with Colnago ambassador and Technogym celebrity master trainer Zelmare Vijoen.

Finally, every ticket holder will be automatically entered into a prize draw to win supplements from natural and organic supplements brand Cymbiotika, and one-month of continuous glucose monitoring from Ultrahuman.

Ensuring that attendees walk away with sustainable healthy habits, every participant will also receive a free post-event ‘Keys to Longevity’ digital guide complete with expert tips, healthy recipes and movement routines.

Livehealthy Live ‘Keys to Longevity: How to beat prediabetes’ will take place at Colnago Abu Dhabi bike shop, Al Hudayriyat Island on Sunday, July 30 from 10am to 11.30am. Tickets are priced AED 80 per person.

To find out more and book your ticket, please visit longevity.livehealthymag.com.

