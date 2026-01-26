Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Saudi Arabia’s labour market is accelerating sharply, with hiring rising across regions, company sizes, and sectors, according to Jisr’s Annual State of Hiring Report 2025–2026, released as the Global Labour Market Conference opens in Riyadh.

Drawing on hiring data from thousands of Saudi companies, the report shows hiring momentum strengthened significantly in 2025. Average monthly hiring rose 51.5% year-on-year, with January 2025 recording a 154.5% increase in new hires compared with the same period last year. While seasonal slowdowns around Ramadan and Eid persist, the underlying trend remains firmly upward.

Growth is also becoming more geographically balanced. While Riyadh continues to account for the largest share of hiring, the Eastern Province recorded the fastest growth in new hires at 156%, followed by Makkah at 118%, pointing to broader labour market expansion beyond the capital.

Mid-sized businesses are emerging as the primary engine of job creation. Companies with 21–500 employees generated the largest share of new hires, outpacing both large enterprises and early-stage startups.

Jisr’s Annual State of Hiring Report also highlights continued progress in Saudization. Saudi nationals accounted for 41% of all new hires, while more than 51% of companies increased their reliance on local talent. At the same time, 45.1% of organisations reported a decline in foreign workforce numbers, reinforcing a structural shift toward domestic workforce development.

“Saudi Arabia’s labour market is not just growing—it’s maturing,” said Mohammed Akkar, Founder and CEO of Jisr. “By analysing real hiring behaviour, this report provides a clear view of how economic expansion, regulation, and workforce reform are reshaping employment across the Kingdom.”

