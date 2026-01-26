Jameel Research, part of Abdul Latif Jameel International network, targets breakthrough thinking and emergent technologies under development specifically in the world’s leading schools and universities that hold significant future commercial potential.

The sponsored research project led by Professor James J. Collins at MIT’s Department of Biological Engineering and Institute for Medical Engineering & Science, is aimed at tackling the growing prevalence of antibiotic-resistant superbugs which, with a declining antibiotic pipeline, has led to a public health crisis. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): predicts 2 million infections and 23,000 deaths each year in US alone, costing US$ 55bn. UK AMR Commission: is projecting >10 million deaths worldwide per year by 2050, if the AMR crisis is not addressed. The World Bank: predicts up to US$ 100 trillion of economic output may be at risk by 2050.



CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA: Jameel Research, part of Abdul Latif Jameel International network, is sponsoring a research project in the Department of Biological Engineering and Institute for Medical Engineering & Science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), aimed at tackling the global public health crisis of Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR).

This ambitious, multi-disciplinary project is led by Professor James J. Collins, Termeer Professor of Medical Engineering and Science at MIT and Faculty Lead for Life Sciences at the MIT Jameel Clinic, the epicenter of artificial intelligence (AI) and health at MIT.

The project, spanning at least three years, will leverage the Collins’ lab’s cutting-edge strengths in synthetic biology and AI to create next-generation diagnostics.

A new age of AMR diagnostics

The growing prevalence of antibiotic-resistant superbugs and a declining antibiotic pipeline has led to a global public health crisis. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has predicted some 2 million infections and 23,000 deaths occur each year in US alone, costing US$ 55bn and the World Bank: predicts that up to US$ 100 trillion of economic output may be at risk by 2050. The UK government-commissioned Review on Antimicrobial Resistance is projecting over 10 million deaths worldwide per year by 2050 if the crisis is not addressed.

Professor Collins and his team at MIT are setting out to develop the next generation of antibacterials and rapid diagnostics to overcome AMR: using synthetic biology and advanced generative AI to deliver faster results and help control the use of antibiotics to where they can be effective.

With support from Jameel Research, the first phase of this project aims to develop and validate programmable antibacterials to overcome AMR in a range of bacterial pathogens. These AI-designed minibinders would be delivered by engineered microbes to neutralize key toxins and protein targets.

This directed design and engineering approach to antibiotic development technology advances a long-term vision to create programmable antibacterials to address the AMR crisis. This would then offer the potential for the more rapid development of medical countermeasures to emerging and re-emerging pathogens and a swifter response to future outbreaks and pandemics.

Mohammed Abdul Latif Jameel, KBE, Chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel, said: “Antimicrobial resistance is one of the most urgent challenges we face today and addressing it will require ambitious science and sustained collaboration. We are pleased to support this new research, building on our longstanding relationship with MIT and our commitment to advancing research across the world, to strengthen global health and contribute to a more resilient future.”

“This project reflects my belief that tackling AMR requires both bold scientific ideas and a pathway to real-world impact,” Professor Collins said. “Jameel Research is keen to address this crisis by supporting innovative, translatable research at MIT.”

Jameel Research is advancing the work of pioneering pathfinders to create an extraordinary impact on a global scale.

This initial project holds the promise of rapidly developing medical countermeasures for emerging and re-emerging pathogens, offering a rapid response to future outbreaks and pandemics.

This new research project builds on the close and longstanding relationship between MIT and the Jameel family. This includes the MIT Jameel Clinic, which was co-founded in 2018 by MIT and Community Jameel, the international non-profit organization founded by Mohammed Jameel, KBE, to advance science and learning for communities to thrive, and one of the Jameel family’s philanthropies.

Copyright Notice & Disclaimer

Abdul Latif Jameel © All rights reserved. The “Abdul Latif Jameel” name and the “Abdul Latif Jameel” logotype and pentagon-shaped graphics are trademarks or registered trademarks.

Data:

The information presented in this document is intended for general informational purposes only. Any numerical data provided is accurate as of June 2025 but may not be updated in real-time and becomes outdated over time. While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the information provided, Abdul Latif Jameel makes no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability, or availability with respect to the content contained herein.

Any references made to the content of this document are for demonstration and discussion purposes, and do not imply any legal ownership or affiliation unless explicitly stated otherwise. Any actual transactions or agreements concerning the content of this presentation would require separate legal documentation and due diligence.

Reliance on the information provided is strictly at your own risk. Abdul Latif Jameel disclaims any liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation, indirect or consequential loss or damage, or any loss or damage whatsoever arising from loss of data or profits arising out of, or in connection with, the use of this numerical data and the information contained within this presentation.

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements regarding matters other than historical fact, such as future results, events, activities, developments or circumstances or the beliefs, plans or expectations of Abdul Latif Jameel entities or their respective managements. Forward-looking statements often can be identified by the use of words such as ‘expect’, ‘project’, ‘anticipate’, ‘plan’, ‘estimate’, ‘believe’, ‘predict’, ‘intend’, ‘potential’, ‘possible’, ‘probable’, ‘likely’, ‘forecast’, ‘guidance’, ‘outlook’, ‘goal’, ‘target’, ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘should’ or ‘could’ or other similar terms or phrases. However, the absence of such words does not mean that a particular statement is not forward looking.

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions at the time of such statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of Abdul Latif Jameel entities. Should any of such expectations or assumptions prove incorrect, or should any of such risks or uncertainties materialize, actual future results, events, activities, developments or circumstances may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Abdul Latif Jameel does not assume, and hereby disclaim, any obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

All forward-looking statements made by Abdul Latif Jameel or by any person on behalf of it, whether communicated in writing, electronically orally, are qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the potential transaction and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of applicable laws, or an exemption therefrom.