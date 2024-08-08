UAE — As the peak summer travel season is underway in the Northern hemisphere, International SOS, the world's leading health and security services company, is urging organisations to prioritise the health and safety of their travelling employees. With summer travel reaching record highs, particularly in North American and Western European regions1, robust pre-travel planning and effective risk mitigation strategies are crucial for a healthy and safe summer travel season.

Summer's warmer temperatures and the corresponding rise in outdoor activities create a heightened risk environment for health and safety. These risks are amplified for travellers with unfamiliar destinations, where individuals may encounter food and waterborne illnesses, vector-borne diseases and excessive sun exposure. International SOS global assistance data revealed that the top most common assistance requests from clients in the Northern hemisphere during 2023 summer were upper respiratory tract infection, fever and urinary tract infections.2 Traveller's diarrhoea is another commonly reported travel-related illness.3



Additionally, the increased frequency and intensity of heatwaves globally also pose significant health threats, including heat stress, which is the leading cause of weather-related fatalities and can exacerbate underlying medical conditions.4 To ensure employee health and wellbeing, organisations should provide clear guidance on heatwave preparedness, such as staying hydrated, avoiding outdoor activities during peak heat hours and recognising the signs of heat-related illness.

Dr Katherine O’Reilly, Regional Medical Director at International SOS, commented, “The excitement of summer travel can sometimes overshadow potential health risks. It is important to understand that conditions such as heart disease, asthma, and diabetes can be worsened by warmer weather, leading to more severe symptoms and sometimes complications. To mitigate these risks, organisations should encourage their workforce to consult with healthcare professionals before travelling. These consultations help travellers identify destination-specific health threats and inform essential preventive measures, including vaccinations, hygiene practices and sun safety protocols.”

James Wood, Regional Security Director at International SOS, commented “The surge in summer travel underscores the importance of prioritising employee safety and fostering a strong security awareness culture within organisations. By conducting comprehensive destination research, travellers can equip themselves with knowledge of local security risks, cultural nuances and common scams. This knowledge empowers travellers to make informed decisions and minimise their vulnerability to threats. Unfamiliar environments can heighten the risk of security threats, emphasising the need for robust personal security measures.”

International SOS offers guidelines for organisations and their workforce to stay healthy and safe whilst travelling this summer:

Pre-Travel Health Check-Up: Encourage employees to schedule a pre-travel consultation with a healthcare professional. This allows for necessary vaccinations, review of existing health conditions, and guidance on travel-specific health risks. Destination Research: Advise employees to research their destination thoroughly. This includes understanding local weather patterns, potential health risks, cultural norms, and security concerns. International SOS offers a suite of travel advisory resources for various destinations worldwide. Plan ahead and choose safe accommodation: When selecting a place to stay, use credible booking sites, pick the location carefully and consider checking reviews from other travellers. Highlight the importance of understanding traveller targeted risks: International visitors can be common targets for pickpocketing and scams. Provide basic travel safety training to travelling employees. Encourage employees to take precautions to prevent heatstroke: Promote sun protection practices and remind travellers of the importance of hydration. Inform employees of food safety risks whilst travelling: Food poisoning peaks during the summer months due to warmer temperatures. Advise travellers to exercise caution with unfamiliar food and water sources. Bottled water and thoroughly cooked meals are generally safer options.

-Ends-

About the International SOS Group of Companies

The International SOS Group of Companies is in the business of saving lives and protecting your global workforce from health and security threats. Wherever you are, we deliver customised health, security risk management and wellbeing solutions to fuel your growth and productivity. In the event of extreme weather, an epidemic or a security incident, we provide an immediate response providing peace of mind. Our innovative technology and medical and security expertise focus on prevention, offering real-time, actionable insights and on-the-ground quality delivery. We help protect your people, and your organisation's reputation, as well as support your compliance reporting needs. By partnering with us, organisations can fulfil their Duty of Care responsibilities, while empowering business resilience, continuity, and sustainability.

Founded in 1985, the International SOS Group, headquartered in London & Singapore, is trusted by over 9,000 organisations. This includes the majority of the Fortune Global 500. As well as mid-size enterprises, governments, educational institutions, and NGOs. Nearly 12,000 multi-cultural security, medical, logistics and digital experts stand with you to provide support & assistance from over 1,200 locations in 90 countries, 24/7, 365 days. Between them, International SOS employees speak nearly 100 languages and dialects in our Assistance Centres, Clinics, and offices.

To protect your workforce, we are at your fingertips: www.internationalsos.com