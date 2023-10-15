90% of tech companies have tech talent dis﻿persed across multiple countries.

LinkedIn is among the top recruitment channels, but there is a concerting disparity between a candidate’s online profile and their actual skillsets.

According to tech entrepreneurs, from a policy perspective, Dubai is fantastic.

Dubai, UAE — Integra Seven, the Dubai-based consulting agency, in partnership with Wamda, a leading entrepreneurship empowerment platform for the Middle East and North Africa, is delighted to announce the release of the eagerly awaited "Tech Talent in Dubai 2023" report. This publication explores Dubai's tech ecosystem, revealing the strategies used by tech companies to attract and retain talent, as well as offering insights into policy enhancements for the technology sector in the Emirate.

The report delves into the challenges faced by tech companies in Dubai and showcases best practices from successful founders. A standout finding is that Dubai-based tech firms are adopting a global approach, dispersing their tech teams across 2–4 countries.

H.E. Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for International Trade, noted, “In an ever-evolving global economic landscape, the UAE understands that talent will be a cornerstone of our progress and a key form of competitive advantage, particularly in the fields of technology and innovation. Our forward-thinking economic agenda is successfully establishing the UAE as an attractive hub for global talent, a place where exceptional individuals can progress their careers or launch new businesses – and make a lasting contribution to the nation’s success on the world stage as they do so”.

According to the report, key markets for sourcing tech talent include: MENA, India, Pakistan, Eastern Europe, the Balkans, and Türkiye. The study also emphasizes LinkedIn and employee referrals as key sourcing channels, whereas building relationships with academia and internal recruitment units prove effective for some.

Despite an attrition rate of 8.75% in Dubai's tech sector, higher than the national average but lower than mature tech ecosystems like the USA, HR functions play a critical role in scaling up technology business, with 24% of founders' time dedicated to talent-related matters.

Natalia Sycheva, Managing Director of Integra Seven, noted, "Dubai's success as MENA's top tech ecosystem stems from collaboration among policy makers, venture builders, and talent. Our report elevates this public-private effort, fostering sustainable development in the Emirate."

Fadi Ghandour, Chairman of Wamda, said, "The 'State of Tech Talent in Dubai 2023' report, emerges at a pivotal moment in Dubai’s tech ecosystem development and provides stakeholders a well-researched insight into the dynamics of the opportunities, needs and challenges that face both talent and startups".

According to report findings, 2/3 of employed tech developers in Dubai are open to new job opportunities. Reasons for job changes include: ownership opportunities, citizenship prospects, lifestyle benefits, and, most importantly, the chance to work with the latest technologies and learn new skills.

The report includes an exclusive interview with Amadou Daffe, CEO of Gebeya, a Pan-African tech talent marketplace, in which he shares his experience in reskilling thousands of engineers and discusses Gebeya's plans to strengthen Dubai-Africa ties through skill and talent transfer.

The "Tech Talent in Dubai 2023" report, offering insights and recommendations for entrepreneurs, software engineers, and policymakers in Dubai's tech ecosystem, was launched at dedicated session of GITEX x Expand North Star 2023 featuring speakers from Wamda, Gebeya Inc., and Lexyom, who brought their unique perspective on why Dubai is poised to win the global competition among tech hubs for skilled talent in the near future. The full report is now available for download, please visit https://www.integraseven.com/intelligence.

