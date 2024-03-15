Hong Kong: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced the launch of the IATA Digitalization Leadership Charter at the IATA World Cargo Symposium in Hong Kong. Cathay Cargo, CHAMP Cargosystems, Global Logistics System (HK) Company Limited, IAG Cargo, IBS Software, LATAM Cargo, and Lufthansa Cargo are the inaugural signatories of the charter.

The Digitalization Leadership Charter aims to accelerate the air cargo industry’s digitalization journey by committing to five key guiding principles. Developed in consultation with IATA’s Cargo Advisory Council Members, airlines and the wider air cargo community, the charter seeks to drive innovation, enhance efficiency, and promote a sustainable and harmonized digital transformation. Central to the charter is the importance of data sharing using IATA ONE Record for smooth and efficient data exchange.

“Digitalization is imperative for the air cargo industry. It requires alignment to ensure a unified and effective approach. IATA has introduced the Digitalization Leadership Charter to spearhead this alignment. By adhering to the Charter's principles—adopting industry-wide standards, championing sustainability, ensuring ethical technology use, and upholding digital leadership—the charter sets a benchmark for excellence,” said Brendan Sullivan, IATA’s Global Head of Cargo.

The Digital Leadership Guiding Principles include commitments to:

Developing a unified and collaborative digital strategy that champions interoperability and the use of global standards across the entire supply chain.

Enhancing organizational resilience through building robust digital infrastructure and implementing strategies that safeguard against cybersecurity risks while ensuring the responsible use of generative AI.

Pursuing sustainable digitalization with a focus on supporting eco-friendly technology initiatives.

Pursuing digital excellence by staying ahead of digital trends, ensuring secure and sustainable practices, and establishing industry best practices.

Using new technology ethically when embracing emerging technologies.

