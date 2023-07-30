Dubai: It didn’t take long for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Blockchain technologies to impact companies, as their rise is gradually shaping new business models, optimizing performance and boosting efficiency across the entire economic spectrum. Among the many sectors affected by this digital transformation, are financial markets in the GCC and beyond.

On one hand, the integration of AI helps to improve data analysis and enables the swift processing of vast financial data, leading to better decision-making and risk assessment. Automated trading algorithms execute trades rapidly based on market trends and patterns, while AI assists in risk management by identifying and mitigating potential risks through data analysis.

On the other hand, Blockchain technology enhances security in financial markets, guaranteeing safe and transparent transactions, which helps reduce fraud and enhances trust in regional financial markets. It also streamlines financial processes, such as settlements and record-keeping, driving efficiency and lowering costs.

In Saudi Arabia, for example, Blockchain technology is being used to create a new and simple way to finance small and medium enterprises. As for Dubai, the city has been at the forefront of Blockchain adoption, with ambitious plans to become the Blockchain capital of the world, as the Emirati leadership strives to fully digitize the government by utilizing Blockchain for all government documents, which demonstrates a firm commitment to embracing this technology for various sectors.

According to Ritu Singh, Regional Director of Stone X Group Inc., the combination of AI and Blockchain technologies is expected to have a profound impact on financial markets in the Middle East. Singh says: “While the specific investment capital dedicated to AI and Blockchain in this part of the world is not clear yet, their projected impact and the region's advancements indicate a growing interest and investment in such transformative technologies, which contributes to reshaping the financial landscape.”

A recent PwC report has highlighted the potential for AI to disrupt markets and foster the creation of innovative services and business models in the Middle East. The report projects that the region will gain 2% of the total global benefits of AI by 2030, with the UAE experiencing the largest impact, amounting to approximately 14% of its 2030 GDP. The report further estimates that the potential impact of AI in the Middle East could reach US$320 billion, with Saudi Arabia anticipated to be one of the economies that will benefit the most from AI advancements.

According to The International Data Corporation, it is estimated that the Middle East will be spending $3 billion on AI in 2023 with that amount more than doubling to $6.4 billion by 2026. The region is expected to see annual growth in spending of almost 30% in this technology over the next three years, which is the fastest growth rate worldwide over the coming years. Furthermore, more than 80% of CEOs in the Middle East believe that AI is critical to the future of their businesses, and over 70% of them are investing in such technologies.

For FOREX.com, a leading trading company which has its office in Dubai and part of StoneX Group Inc., investing in AI technologies has already started. The company offers customers an AI-based Performance Analytics tool, in addition to giving them access to advanced Risk Management Performance Analytics solutions.



In this line, Singh confirms: “At FOREX.com, our commitment lies in delivering the finest cutting-edge tools and market access to our esteemed customers. We firmly believe that AI will revolutionize every aspect of trading, spanning from markets to trading technology, and we are at the forefront of this transformation by offering our customers AI-based tools, such as Performance Analytics. We’ve also introduced an AI index for trading, The BITA Artificial Intelligence Giants UST Index, and other exciting offerings are currently under development.”

Recently, a growing number of companies has started using The BITA Artificial Intelligence Giants UST Index, which aims at providing exposure to the Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector through a selection of companies that are publicly listed in the US with revenue in the AI ecosystem. This includes areas such as microprocessors, data center platforms, machine learning and autonomous artificial intelligence development, among others. Index constituents are weighted by free-float market capitalization and rebalanced semi-annually, while index values are disseminated on an intraday and end-of-day basis. The base currency of the index is USD. However, index values may be published in other currencies when applicable.

Read the detailed reports on www.FOREX.com

-Ends-

Disclaimer:

The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries.

FOREX.com is a trading name of GAIN Global Markets Inc. which is authorized and regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority under the Securities Investment Business Law of the Cayman Islands (as revised) with License number 25033.

GAIN Global Markets Inc. is part of the GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. group of companies, which has its principal place of business at 30 Independence Blvd, Suite 300 (3rd floor), Warren, NJ 07059, USA. All are separate but affiliated subsidiaries of StoneX Group Inc.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise. The company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, product and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments and improve their business performance. A Fortune 100 company with a nearly 100-year track record, StoneX Group Inc. serves more than 50,000 commercial, institutional and payments clients, and more than 370,000 retail accounts, from nearly 80 offices across six continents.

Further information on the Company is available at www.stonex.com.

About Forex.com

FOREX.com is part of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX), a publicly traded company that meets the highest standards of corporate governance, financial reporting and disclosure. FOREX.com gives its clients access to more than 5,500 tradable markets and is one of the global market leaders in leveraged trading.

www.forex.com