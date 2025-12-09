Dubai, United Arab Emirates – In partnership with Publicis Groupe Middle East and Ipsos, Snapchat conducted research in Saudi Arabia to understand what creators want from social platforms, brands, and their followers. The study explored how creators view the different platforms they create on, the tools they use, what they seek in brand partnerships, and how they perceive their audiences.

The findings show that creators see Snapchat as a space for authentic, everyday sharing and feel a stronger personal connection to it than other platforms. They value brand partnerships that align with their beliefs and emphasize long-term collaboration over one-off deals. Snapchat creators treat followers as friends, fostering genuine community rather than passive viewership.

The research explored three key questions:

What Creators Want From Social Platforms: 94% of Snapchat creators have a high affinity for the platform, compared to 76% for others, and they’re 1.4x more likely to feel comfortable sharing their daily lives—seeing Snapchat as the home for raw, authentic moments.

94% of Snapchat creators have a high affinity for the platform, compared to 76% for others, and they’re 1.4x more likely to feel comfortable sharing their daily lives—seeing Snapchat as the home for raw, authentic moments. What Creators Want From Brands: Creators are selective about brand partnerships, seeking quality, shared values, and genuine collaboration. They prioritize long-term relationships that enable deeper connections and stronger results, with 41% of KSA creators favoring this approach.

Creators are selective about brand partnerships, seeking quality, shared values, and genuine collaboration. They prioritize long-term relationships that enable deeper connections and stronger results, with 41% of KSA creators favoring this approach. What Creators Want From Followers: Snapchat creators view their audiences as active participants, not passive consumers. They see followers as friends and members of a shared community and Snapchatters agree, with 77% of consumers saying Snapchat creators feel like friends, not just content providers.

For brands, success means understanding how creators tailor content across platforms, partnering around shared values, and supporting content that feels organic and participatory. Overall, authenticity, collaboration, and community are at the heart of what drives creators on Snapchat.

Rasha ElGhoussaini, Head of Agency at Snap Inc. MENA, stated: “Creators are redefining what authenticity means in digital spaces, and this research reinforces that Snapchat is where those real, unfiltered connections happen. For brands, the opportunity lies in embracing this authenticity partnering with creators who not only share their values but who engage audiences in meaningful, community-driven ways. As the region’s creator economy continues to grow, brands that prioritize collaboration and trust will be the ones that truly resonate”

Dyala Badran, Chief Content Officer, Publicis Groupe Middle East, said, " This study offers valuable insight into how creators think, connect, and collaborate in today’s evolving social landscape. It highlights the importance of authenticity and long-term partnerships, showing that creators thrive when brands trust them to tell stories in their own voice. At Publicis Content, we believe creators will grow in relevance and importance for brand storytelling, in the age of automation of ad assets. In 2026, we're doubling down on creator marketing solutions to deliver native, platform centric brand storytelling in partnership with platforms like Snap.

