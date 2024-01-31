YouGov’s analysis reveals that Hilton is the most recommended hotel brand among Saudi customers, with a score of 75.1.

The global hotel chain reigns supreme amongst Saudi customers becoming the most recommended hotel brand in the country.

The 2024 rankings looked at brands’ former and current customers, and analysed which brands had the highest proportion of people recommending them to a family member or friend between the period of 1st Jan 2023 and 31st Dec 2023.

InterContinental (IHG) ranks second with a score of 68.7, followed by Ritz-Carlton in third (score of 67.2).

Marriott is fourth (66.9), Sheraton is fifth (65.9) and Hyatt lands the sixth position (65.2).

Other hotel brands with high level of customer advocacy are Four Seasons (64.9), Rotana (64.7), Movenpick (63.4) and Kempinski Hotels (62.7).

YouGov also revealed the top ten airline brands most recommended by its customers. In the Airline Advocacy Rankings, Saudia tops the list, with a score of 82.8. Qatar Airways (78.6) and Emirates (75.5) follow in second and third, respectively.

Etihad Airways takes the fourth spot (63.9), followed by Oman Air in fifth (56.2) and Kuwait Airlines in sixth (55.4).

International carriers such as British airways (55.3), Lufthansa (54.1) and Turkish airlines (57.1) also appear in the list.

Gulf Air rounds off the top ten list in Saudi Arabia (52.8).

Methodology

YouGov's Hotel and Airline Advocacy Rankings 2024 show the hotel and airline brands with the highest Recommend scores amongst their customer between 1st Jan 2023 and 31st Dec 2023. The scores are online representative of the general population of adults (18+) in KSA. Every brand in the ranking has a minimum sample of 100 and has been tracked for at least six months, with all scores being rounded to a single decimal place.

YouGov’s rankings are based on the data from our always-on brand tracker, YouGov BrandIndex, which enables us to consistently and accurately measure consumer perception and attitudes towards thousands of brands in MENA.