Hays Middle East, part of Hays plc, the global leader in workforce solutions and specialist recruitment, has released the Hays GCC Salary Guide for 2026. The guide is an annual comprehensive analysis of the hiring market within the Gulf Corporation Council (GCC), and shares salary data for almost 400 roles in 11 sectors of the economy across the Gulf region.

Alongside the salary benchmarks, the report includes expert insights into the latest employment trends and an in-depth analysis of a survey of over 1,600 employers and professionals in the Middle East who provided complete feedback.

Commenting on the report, Oliver Kowalski, Managing Director at Hays Middle East, said:

“Despite ongoing global economic uncertainties, the Gulf region continues to demonstrate resilience and forward momentum. Economic diversification, strategic fiscal reforms, and investment in non-oil sectors have positioned the GCC as a hub of innovation and opportunity. With projected GDP growth of 4.6% in 2026, the region is entering a new phase of transformation; one that is increasingly driven by technology, sustainability, and human capital.”

Key findings from the report:

Hiring momentum remains strong across the Gulf, with 66% of employers increasing headcount in 2025 and only 13% reporting no major hiring plans for 2026. Demand is highest for technical/digital specialists, leadership roles, and flexible staffing solutions to meet project-based needs.

Talent shortages remain a critical challenge, with 90% of organisations reporting skills gaps in 2025. Employers cite low salaries and benefits (38%), high competition for talent (31%), and lack of career progression (28%) as leading causes. Competitive hiring now hinges on offering strong benefits, career development opportunities, and a positive work environment.

Salary optimism is rising: 58% of professionals received a pay increase in 2025 (up from 51% in 2024), yet 60% feel their pay does not match their responsibilities.

Nationalisation remains a top priority in the Gulf, with organisations moving beyond quotas to focus on retention, career growth, and skills development for Emirati and Saudi talent. In the UAE, Emiratisation targets for skilled roles have increased to 10%, with 42% of companies planning to grow Emirati headcount in 2026. In Saudi Arabia, 93% of employers currently employ Saudi nationals, and 75% plan further increases this year.

AI adoption is accelerating: 66% of professionals already use AI regularly at work, citing benefits such as creativity, productivity, and improved communication.

These findings show a market that’s growing faster than the available talent. Employers are hiring proactively, but skills shortages, rising pay expectations, and nationalisation targets are forcing organisations to rethink how they attract, develop, and retain people. With AI adoption moving quickly, digital capability is becoming essential, and companies that invest in skills, progression, and strong employee experiences will be best positioned to compete in 2026.

