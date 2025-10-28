Riyadh leads in the technology and innovation dimension, while Doha ranks top six globally on the economic dimension

Dubai, UAE – The UAE continues to demonstrate global leadership in urban resilience, with both Dubai and Abu Dhabi ranking among the world’s top 15 resilient cities in a new report by Kearney and the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute: the Global Cities Resilience Index (GCRI), unveiled today at FII9 in Riyadh. Dubai’s fourth-place ranking positions it as a global reference point for how emerging cities build and sustain readiness in a resilience-competitive world, while Abu Dhabi’s 13th-place finish reinforces the UAE capital’s growing strength in institutional governance, sustainable finance, and social and human capital.

Together, the two cities highlight the UAE’s comprehensive national approach to long-term resilience, combining future-ready infrastructure, inclusive social policy, and forward-looking governance frameworks that make the country a regional benchmark for adaptive, sustainable urban ecosystems.

Unique among indices of this kind, the GCRI introduces a forward-looking framework that measures foundational capabilities and institutional preparedness, evaluating 31 cities on their capacity to transform climate, technological, and social shocks into long-term advantage. The five dimensions cities are ranked on include institutional governance, sustainable finance and business, technology and innovation, social and human capital, and global integration, using verifiable data for transparency and comparability. London, Amsterdam, and New York rank first to third, respectively, with Toronto rounding out the top five.

When looking more closely at the dimensions, Riyadh stands out as the global leader in technology and innovation, reflecting the Kingdom’s sustained investment in entrepreneurship, infrastructure, and digital governance under Vision 2030. Its digital-first approach and supportive SME frameworks have enabled a coordinated pipeline from policy to delivery, positioning the city among the strongest global performers on future-readiness indicators.

Doha’s placement among the top six cities on the economic dimension further highlights the region’s momentum. The Qatari capital’s strength in diversification, investment attraction, and pro-growth policy design signals a broader, Gulf-wide shift towards institutionalized resilience and long-term competitiveness.

More than half of humanity now calls cities home, making urban resilience one of the defining challenges of our time,” said Bob Willen, Global Managing Partner and Chairman at Kearney. “The Global Cities Resilience Index addresses a critical gap by measuring not where cities stand today but their systemic readiness to thrive tomorrow. This collaboration with FII Institute creates a forward-looking tool for action that city leaders, investors, and citizens can use to build adaptive capacity.”

The findings suggest that resilience must be approached as a continuous, shared effort. City leaders are encouraged to embed it into institutions and cross-sector collaboration, moving beyond short-term crisis response. Investors and businesses play a critical role in closing readiness gaps through innovative financing, while communities strengthen outcomes through inclusive participation and civic trust.

“Cities are central to the global economy, and drive prosperity in myriad ways. The capacity of any city to withstand shocks is something leaders and businesses must think about extremely carefully. This report helpfully identifies those cities, such as Dubai and London, which have the potential to adapt and thrive amid unforeseen change.” concluded Richard Attias, Chairman of the FII Institute Executive Committee.

